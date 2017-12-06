Ryan International School case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea challenging bail to Pintos

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea by Barun Thakur, father of Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead in his school washroom, challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to the Pinto family which owns the Ryan school chain.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of Ryan International School's Gurugram branch, was found dead with his throat slit in September.

The Pintos — Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan — were granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 21 November.

Reserving the order on the plea, the bench of Justice RK Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre said that the verdict would be pronounced on Monday (11 December).

The High Court, while granting the anticipatory bail, had asked the Pintos to join investigations in the case. The court had barred them from leaving the country without permission.

Initially, the Haryana Police was investigating the case and had arrested bus conductor Ashok as the main accused in the murder of Pradyuman.

However, later the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested a Class 11 student of the same school as the prime accused.