Ryan International School murder case: Haryana Police was yet to complete probe, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: With the CBI findings in the Ryan schoolboy killing case coming as an embarassment to the Haryana Police, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today sought to defend them saying the state's investigators were yet to complete their probe.

"Haryana police had not completed its investigation. When investigations were on, a demand was raised that the matter be handed over to the CBI. It was handed over to them. CBI is now conducting investigations. It is their job, not ours. Where CBI investigation leads to, ultimately what results are there...," he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event in Chandigarh.

Asked if he would act against against the state DGP for the failure of police in the case, Khattar said that one cannot say anything when an investigation is on.

Pressed for comments against, he replied, "I have said that when investigations are on, things are not complete. Our investigations was not complete when it was handed over to CBI."

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu denied that there was any pressure on the police to solve the case or that they proceeded in haste. A asked if the probe by the Haryana police was a sham, Sandhu replied in the negative.

There is no failure of the Gurugram police, he replied.

"There was no pressure on police. We had recommended CBI investigation...It is too early to say anything," the DGP said parrying questions about Gurgaon police investigations.

When a reporter pointed out that the Haryana Police had after the arrest of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar claimed to have solved the case, the DGP said, "Koi baat nahin, chalta hai (It does not matter, it happens)".

A Class 11 student who allegedly wanted the parent-teacher meeting and exams to be postponed was apprehended in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Gurgaon's Ryan International School, the CBI said today.

In a sensational twist to the case, the high school student, who is about 16 years old, was apprehended late last night for allegedly killing his junior inside the school, said a CBI spokesperson.

Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8. The CBI has not found any evidence so far against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurgaon Police's sole accused in the gruesome killing, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in Delhi.

The CBI's findings are a major embarrassment for the Gurgaon Police, which had blamed Ashok Kumar for the murder. The Haryana government had in September recommended a CBI probe in the schoolboy killing case.