Ryan International murder case: Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar defends Gurugram Police, says probe wasn't concluded

Beleaguered Gurugram Police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Thursday defended Gurugram Police during a press conference in which he faced tough and often angry questions from reporters over the Ryan International School murder case.

"We followed whatever evidence came before us," Khirwar told reporters. He refused to discuss the specific evidence on the basis of which the police had earlier arrested school bus conductor Ashok Kumar.

"We carried out various investigative steps. I will not be discussing the evidence against somebody. I am sure the CBI will follow up on that," he said.

We had carried out investigation at a very early stage & then we handed over investigation to CBI which I am hopeful will bring culprits to book & bring justice to the family: Gurugram Police Commissioner on Pradyuman murder case pic.twitter.com/zCG2vspcsZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

The CBI findings in the Ryan schoolboy killing case came as an embarassment to the state police, as the CBI said that a Class 11 student who allegedly wanted the parent-teacher meeting and exams to be postponed had been apprehended in connection with the killing of seven-year-old Pradyuman in Gurugram's Ryan International School. "We did not conclude our investigation. There was not an iota of pressure on us," Khirwar said, when he was asked whether the Gurugram Police was under pressure during the probe.

There was no pressure at all. We did an honest attempt to bring justice to the family: Gurugram Police Commissioner on Pradyuman murder case pic.twitter.com/FBjV8bGdhD — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

"No chargesheet was filed against the conductor," he also said.

The Gurugram Police commissioner also said that a lot of evidence had been sent for forensic examination, the results of which had not reached the police.

"We did not get the results of the forensic examination," he said. "We followed certain leads. Investigation is a time-consuming process which requires a look at facts. We were in process of undertaking those facts when the investigation was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation," Khirwar said, adding that the police was conducting the investigation "with an open mind".

When asked about the recovered murder weapon, Khirwar said, "A weapon was recovered by the forensic team which was in the flush of the commode. I would not like to characterise it as the murder weapon."

Khirwar was visibly affected by the barrage of accusatory questions. "We did not make up any story. We did not conclude any story," he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday had also sought to defend the police, saying the state's investigators were yet to complete their probe.

"Haryana Police had not completed its investigation. When investigations were on, a demand was raised that the matter be handed over to the CBI. It was handed over to them. CBI is now conducting investigations. It is their job, not ours. Where CBI investigation leads to, ultimately what results are there...," he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event in Chandigarh.

Haryana DGP BS Sandhu had also denied that there was any pressure on the police to solve the case or that they proceeded in haste. Asked if the probe by the Haryana Police was a sham, Sandhu had replied in the negative.

"There was no pressure on the police. We had recommended CBI investigation...It is too early to say anything," the DGP had said, parrying questions about the Gurgaon Police investigations.

When a reporter pointed out that the Haryana Police had after the arrest of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar claimed to have solved the case, the DGP had said, "Koi baat nahin, chalta

hai (It does not matter, it happens)".

Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of 8 September. The CBI has not found any evidence so far against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurugram Police's sole accused in the gruesome killing, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had said in Delhi.

With inputs from PTI