Ryan International murder case: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed by Gurugram court

A bail plea filed by the juvenile accused in the Ryan International School murder case was rejected by a Gurugram court on Friday.

According to News18, in a psychological report of the accused by the channel, the Juvenile Justice Board had noted that he was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.

The news channel said that the report cited instances to establish that the accused had an hyper-aggressive streak to his personality. The boy had reportedly tried to poison the school's water tank and was caught in an inebriated state on a prior occasion.

CNN-News18 accesses psychological report of accused in Ryan murder case; it reveals that the juvenile was hyper-aggressive and was once found drunk in school pic.twitter.com/fvg7wNxa1X

A Gurugram juvenile court had sent the teenager apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old Pradyuman to an observation home.

Sources quoted by PTI had said that the juvenile court has appointed an independent welfare officer to monitor the investigation and questioning of the apprehended student.

They said the officer, a completely independent entity, remains present during the questioning sessions and also whenever the accused is taken to a location.

The sources said the agency is trying to analyse all aspects and possibilities in the murder case.

Pradyuman was found near the toilet of Ryan International School with his throat slit on 8 September morning within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.

The Gurugram police had arrested a bus conductor of the school pinning the blame of murder on him.

In a sensational twist to the case, the CBI recently announced that it had apprehended the senior student in connection with the murder of Pradyuman rejecting the Gurugram police theory that the killing was the handiwork of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar.

According to the agency, the Class XI student believed to be weak in studies, allegedly slit Pradyuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.

With inputs from PTI