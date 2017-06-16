Russia won't mediate between India and Pakistan; Russian diplomat dismisses notion as 'wishful thinking'

Russia has not made any mediation offer to resolve India-Pakistan issues, India said on Thursday and asserted that Moscow was "well-aware" of New Delhi's position of bilateral resolution of all such matters in a terror-free environment. The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay came following reports in the Pakistani press that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his intention to mediate between the two countries.

"No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. A senior diplomat in the Russian embassy in New Delhi also rejected the reports and said it was Pakistan's "wishful thinking".

"In connection with reports appearing in the Pakistani media regarding the statement of the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan about Russia's readiness to act as a mediator in the settlement of the Kashmir issue, we would like to emphasise that the Russian position remains principled and unchanged: the differences between Islamabad and New Delhi should be resolved by them on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Shimla Agreement of 1972 and Lahore Declaration of 1999," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The senior diplomat in the Russian embassy also rejected reports of any mediation offer. "We do not have any information of such an offer made by our president. Russia is clear in its position that Indo-Pak issues need to be resolved, bilaterally, and we will never ever suggest anything contrary to that.

"It seems wishful thinking on part of Pakistan," said the diplomat, on the condition of anonymity.

Dawn quoted Pakistan foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying, "We welcome UNSC permanent member Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda". Zakaria was asked about reported offer made by Putin during his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO Summit earlier this month.

ANI quoted Baglay as saying, "It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence". Baglay further added, "No offer of mediation was made by Russia to India. Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence."

With inputs from agencies