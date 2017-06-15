Russia has not made offer to mediate between India, Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi: Russia has not made any offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, the government said on Thursday, after Islamabad "welcomed" Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported offer to resolve bilateral tensions.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay, in a statement said: "No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India.

"It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence," he said.

The response came after Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said: "Pakistan welcomes Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda."