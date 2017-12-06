Russia banned from Pyeongchang Games: IOC | Reuters

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next year after the prolonged doping scandal but some athletes will be allowed to compete under the tag of “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. Samuel Schmid, Chair of the IOC Disciplinary Commission, and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, attend a news conference after an Executive Board meeting on sanctions for Russian athletes, in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Denis BalibouseThe IOC also decided to suspend ROC president Alexander Zhukov as an IOC member given that his membership is linked to his position as ROC President.

