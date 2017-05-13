RSS worker hacked to death in Kannur: CPM spearheading murder politics in Kerala, says Sangh

New Delhi: The RSS held the CPM responsible for the murder of its worker in Kerala and accused the ruling party of "spearheading murder politics" to annihilate its political opponents in the state.

Condemning the brutal killing of its worker, the Sangh said that the spate of murders of swayamsevaks in Kerala under the CPM rule affirms the state government's conspicuous role in political killings.

"Murder politics is being spearheaded by CPM leadership to annihilate their political opponents, especially RSS from their strongholds," Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.

With the gruesome murder of Biju, once again, the ruling CPM has reiterated that the party is reluctant to put down arms in Kannur and support the peace initiatives, he added.

Vaidya demanded police to take immediate action to bring all the accused, including the conspirators, to book and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Kannur.

He asked all peace lovers in the country to protest against the continuing onslaught on basic human rights of RSS workers and other nationalist organisations in Kerala.

An RSS worker, Biju was hacked to death allegedly by suspected CPM activists at Payyanur town on Friday, prompting the BJP to demand imposition of the Armed Forces

(Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kannur district.

The killing is the first incident of political violence since "peace talks" in January between the leaders of the ruling CPM in Kerala and the BJP-RSS in Kannur.