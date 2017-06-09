RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat takes a dig at US over its exit from Paris climate deal

You are here:
PTI Jun, 09 2017

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday hit out at the US for its decision to exit the Paris climate deal.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI

"Those who talk about coordinating development with environment were recently seen exiting... When their country's selfish interests are affected, they move out..like the Paris deal," Bhagwat said.

"The Hindu community and the Hindu nations pursue these roads even at the cost of their personal loss. India lives for the world. It is the guru (mentor) of the world. India should stand up take its responsibility, which it had left earlier," Bhagwat said.

US president Donald Trump recently announced that the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gasses will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, saying the deal agreed by more than 190 nations unfairly benefited countries like India and China.

"Many countries can become super power. Even India can become a super power and it should strive to become a super power so as to become a vishwa guru (world leader)," he said.

The RSS chief said some elements, whose selfish interests were hit by the rise of the Hindu community across the world over, were creating obstacles, dividing the society, wreaking havoc in some way or the other.

Bhagwat was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the RSS training programme in Nagpur.


