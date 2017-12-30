RSS, allied Sangh organisations meet Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley over govt's economic policies

New Delhi: The RSS and its allied bodies gave their feedback and suggestions to further improve the BJP-led government's economic policies to party chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, sources said on Saturday.

The suggestions were shared during a two-day coordination meeting between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its allied organisations and the BJP in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Sangh's joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, leaders of RSS-affiliates like the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Sahakar Bharati, the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat and the Laghu Udyog Bharti, sources said.

While the BJP was represented by Shah, Jaitley and a few other ministers represented the government, they added.

During the meeting, the RSS-affiliated organisations shared their views and gave feedbacks about the Centre's economic policies, sources said.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch expressed concerns about rising Chinese imports and its harmful effects on indigenous small scale industries, they said, adding that similar sentiments were echoed by the Laghu Udyog Bharti.

The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh raised issues of farmers being forced to sell produce below the support price announced by the Centre, the sources said, adding both Shah and Jaitley gave assurances that the suggestions and concerns would be considered and appropriate action taken.