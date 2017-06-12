RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh plans farmers' protest across Rajasthan on 15 June

Jaipur: RSS-affiliated farmers' outfit Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday announced that it would stage sit-in protests across Rajasthan on 15 June demanding minimum support prices for farm produce and a special assembly session to discuss farmer issues.

"We had convened a meeting of farmers here and handed over a representation to the government last month demanding that a special session of the legislative assembly be called for one day to discuss farmers issue but the government has shown no interest," BKS general secretary Kailash Kangolia told reporters in Jaipur.

He said the the outfit has now decided to start Mahapadav (sit-in) of farmers at all the divisions for resolution of their issues.