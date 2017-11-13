RSS activist lynched in Kerala: BJP observes hartal; shops and business stay shut in Guruvayur and Thrissur

Thrissur: Shops and business establishments have downed shutters and vehicles are mostly off the roads in Guruvayur and Manaloor towns in Thrissur district following a hartal called by BJP to protest the killing of an RSS worker at Nenmeni.

The 23-year-old RSS worker, Anandan, was hacked to death allegedly by CPM workers yon Sunday in broad day light.

While the BJP has blamed CPM for the murder, the marxist party in a statement on Sunday denied its role in the incident.

This is the third murder of BJP/RSS workers in the district since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in May last year, a BJP leader had alleged.

Anandan, hailing from Brahmakulam, was an accused in a case relating to the murder of a CPM worker in 2013.

The funeral is expected to be held this afternoon.

The BJP is also observing a protest throughout the state against the gory incident.