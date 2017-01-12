Rose Valley Scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay sent to jail, CBI court rejects bail

Bhubaneswar: Arrested Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Thursday denied bail by a CBI court here and sent to jail.

He was produced in the court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate P K Mishra after the completion of his 10-day CBI remand in two phases.

The judge rejected his bail petition and posted the next hearing of the case to 25 January.

Bandyopadhyay's advocate sought bail pleading that his client has all along cooperated with the investigating agency. The counsel also claimed that Bandyopadhyay was ill. Bandyopadhyay claimed he was innocent and had no involvement in the scam.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested in Kolkata on 3 January on charges of alleged link with Rose Valley Group chief Goutam Kundu, now in jail, and brought to Bhubaneswar next day. He has been in CBI custody since then.

Rose Valley Group has been accused of duping investors of Rs 17,000 crore in different states including Odisha and West Bengal.

The CBI in its charge sheet against the ponzi scheme company in January last year had mentioned that the investors from Odisha alone had deposited Rs 450 crore with the Rose Valley Group.

Another TMC MP Tapas Pal has been lodged at a special jail at Jharpada in the same scam.