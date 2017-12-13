Rohit Sharma smashes third ODI double ton in India's big win | Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Opener Rohit Sharma smashed his third one-day international double century to set up India’s comprehensive 141-run win against Sri Lanka in the second match of the series at Mohali on Wednesday. Leading the hosts in the absence of rested skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit laid waste to the Sri Lankan bowling with an unbeaten 208 off 153 deliveries to help India post 392 for four in their 50 overs. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then took three for 60 as the hosts restricted Sri Lanka to 251 for eight in their 50 overs to square the three-match series at 1-1. Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten after a dogged 111 for his second ODI century but the touring side never had a realistic chance in their steep chase. Sri Lanka, who lost the three-test series 1-0 against India, had been hoping for a repeat of the series opener in Dharamsala on Sunday, when India were bundled out for 112 in a seven-wicket defeat. With India slumping to 29 for seven in their previous game while batting first, Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera had no hesitation in putting the hosts in after winning the toss. But Rohit, who notched up his 16th hundred in the 50-over format, and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan denied them any early success with a watchful start. The 30-year-old added 115 with Dhawan, who made 68, to build a solid base for India and then added 213 for the second with fellow Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who scored 88 in what was his second ODI. The right-handed batsman hit 13 fours and 12 sixes with his first 100 coming off 115 deliveries in the 40th over. Rohit then tore into Sri Lanka’s bowlers and India scored 147 in their last 10 overs. It was the seventh time a batsman had scored 200 or more in ODIs with Rohit’s 264 against the same opponents in Kolkata in 2014 being the highest individual score in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka paceman Nuwan Pradeep went for 106 runs off his 10 overs, while Perera gave away 80 off his eight overs of seam bowling. The third and final ODI will be played at Visakhapatnam on Sunday before the two teams meet in a three-match Twenty20 series.

