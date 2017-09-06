Rocky Yadav, two others sentenced to life imprisonment in Aditya Sachdeva murder case

Gaya District Court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment while his father Bindeshwar Prasad Yadav alias Bindi Yadav was given five years in jail for the murder of 19-year old Aditya Sachdeva.

Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Gaya District Court sentences Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment, Bindi Yadav to 5 year jail pic.twitter.com/wwd6ToOubR — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

As Firspost had reported earlier, additional district judge Sachhidanand Singh had held him guilty under Section 302 of CRPC in August this year for shooting Class XII student Aditya.

He surrendered in a local court on 29 October last year, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the Patna High Court order granting him bail in the case. The Supreme Court had directed that the trial be completed by 11 September this year.

He was granted bail by the high court on 19 October, 2016, but the state government moved the apex court which turned down the high court's order.

Rocky shot at and killed 19-year-old Class XII student Aditya on the night of 7 May last year after the latter overtook his Land Rover SUV near Gaya. He is due to be sentenced on 6 September.

After receiving his Class XII examination results, Aditya and his friends went to Bodhgaya for a picnic.

While returning from there, he overtook Rocky's SUV near police line. Rocky fired from behind hitting Aditya, who was sitting in the rear seat of the Swift Dzire, the car in which they were travelling.

His friend Nasir was behind the wheel and drove him to Anugrah Narain Hospital where the doctors declared Aditya brought dead.

Rocky and his associates fled the scene soon after the shooting.

The police arrested Rocky, his cousin Teni Yadav and Rajesh Kumar, the bodyguard of his mother Manorama Devi.

His father Bindi and mother Manorama are believed to have strong political influence. Manorama, a former Janata Dal (United) MLC was suspended from the party after the incident.

However, she was absconding when the incident was reported. She was booked under the Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016 for allegedly storing liquor bottles in her house despite a prohibition in the state.

With inputs from Alok Kumar