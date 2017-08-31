Rocky Yadav found guilty: MLC's son convicted for killing 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva in 2016

A local court in Bihar has declared Rocky Yadav guilty in the Aditya Sachdeva murder case. Rocky shot at and killed 19-year-old Class XII student Aditya on the night of 7 May last year after the latter overtook his Land Rover SUV near Gaya. He is due to be sentenced on 6 September.

Additional district judge Sachhidanand Singh held him guilty under Section 302 of CRPC.

He surrendered in a local court on 29 October last year, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the Patna High Court order granting him bail in the case. The Supreme Court had directed that the trial be completed by 11 September this year.

He was granted bail by the high court on 19 October, 2016, but the state government moved in the apex court which turned down the high court's order.

After receiving his Class XII examination results, Aditya and his friends went to Bodhgaya for a picnic. While returning from there, he overtook Rocky's SUV near police line. Rocky fired from behind hitting Aditya, who was sitting in the rear seat of the Swift Dzire, the car in which they were travelling. His friend Nasir was behind the wheel and drove him to Anugrah Narain Hospital where the doctors declared Aditya brought dead.

Rocky and his associates fled the scene soon after the shooting.

The police arrested Rocky, his cousin Teni Yadav and Rajesh Kumar, the bodyguard of MLC Manorama Devi.

Rocky is the son of Janata Dal (United) MLC Manorama Devi and local strongman Bindi Yadav. Manorama was suspended from the party after the incident. However, she was absconding when the incident was reported. She was booked under the Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016 for allegedly storing liquor bottles in her house despite prohibition in the state.

Her husband Bindeshwar Prasad Yadav alias Bindi Yadav was also sent to jail in connection with Aditya's murder, but was released on bail later.