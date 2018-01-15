You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rocket lands on Indian embassy premises in Kabul; all employees safe, says MEA

India FP Staff Jan 15, 2018 22:49:57 IST

A rocket landed in the premises of the Indian embassy in Kabul on Monday and caused minor damage to a structure in the embassy compound, the Ministry of External Affairs said. "Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe," the MEA said in a statement.

According to Zee News, the rocket, fired from an undisclosed location, landed in the 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan close to Canadian Embassy in Kabul's PD10.

The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said.

Earlier, in June 2017, a rocket had landed inside the India House in Kabul, but there were no reports of any injury, Free Press Journal quoted external affairs ministry spokesperson as saying.


Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 22:38 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 22:49 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores