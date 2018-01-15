Rocket lands on Indian embassy premises in Kabul; all employees safe, says MEA

A rocket landed in the premises of the Indian embassy in Kabul on Monday and caused minor damage to a structure in the embassy compound, the Ministry of External Affairs said. "Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe," the MEA said in a statement.

A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 15, 2018

According to Zee News, the rocket, fired from an undisclosed location, landed in the 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan close to Canadian Embassy in Kabul's PD10.

The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said.

A rocket has landed in our Chancery compound in #Kabul. The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks. There are no casualties. All Indians and staff are safe: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/DBHyowLnQG — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

Earlier, in June 2017, a rocket had landed inside the India House in Kabul, but there were no reports of any injury, Free Press Journal quoted external affairs ministry spokesperson as saying.