Robert Vadra calls CBI case against his company another attempt at 'malicious persecution'

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday said the CBI probe against his company over the land deals in Bikaner was yet another attempt of "malicious persecution".

Hitting out at the BJP government for involving the central probe agency in the case, he said this was a "sinister attempt" and asked whether the Rajasthan government had lost faith in its own police.

"Another attempt of malicious persecution, exposed. Having failed with the police FIR and chargesheets, they unleashed the Enforcement Directorate to harass and hound. Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids, seized documents and harassed in every possible manner. As they fail, they make one more sinister attempt to rope in the CBI. Has the Rajasthan government lost faith in its own police and investigation?!," Vadra said in a statement.

His comments came after the CBI began its probe into 18 cases referred to it by the Rajasthan government for alleged irregularities in land deals in Bikaner by companies, including one linked to Vadra. "Please hound, persecute and harass as much as you want, such lies will never undermine the truth," the businessman said in the statement that was posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Vadra said the "Rajasthan Police filed an FIR on 26 August, 2014 and filed the chargesheet in 3 years, summoned documents, as also company officials, yet found not an iota of evidence." Neither the FIR nor the chargesheets raised a finger at the companies associated with me, in any manner whatsoever, he added.

The Rajasthan government had on 31 December, 2014 cancelled 18 mutations (transfer of ownership) in Bikaner after allegedly finding them to be illegal. It is alleged that the land was illegally allotted or possessed in 2006-07 by some villagers, who were "wrongfully" shown as farmers displaced by the acquisition of land for the Mahajan Field Firing Range for the Army.

It was alleged that Vadra's company also purchased chunks of land. However, the farmers who were actually displaced were allotted land between 1992 and 1996.