Rise of China, US behaviour, terrorism, implication of non-market economics: At Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar picks 4 disruptions

New Delhi: The rise of China, behaviour of the US on world platform, challenge of terrorism, and the implication of non-market economics were four major disruptions at the global level, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

He said the transition being observed at the global level was not limited to the western world alone.

"One, of course, is the rise of China. The second is the choices, posturing and behaviour by the United States. Third is the challenge of terrorism, particularly, from the ungoverned spaces and fourth is the implication of non-market economics," Jaishankar said talking about the major disruptions at the global level in recent times.

Speaking at the multilateral 'Raisina Dialogue', Jaishankar, who will hang his boots on 28 January, said the rise of China, although disruptive, is also positive. "We need to have a balanced view. Certainly, for India, in some ways China has been a motivator and an example," he said referring to China's growth.

He said that to some extent China has also "opened up the international order". Jaishankar's comments on terrorism from ungoverned spaces is seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan. In her address at the Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had termed "terrorism as the mother of all disruptions".

Responding to a question on India's alleged involvement in terrorist activities and the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for allegedly spying, Jaishankar dubbed the accusation as farce.

With regards to the US as a disruptor, Jaishankar said "it has been disrupting" for sometime. "Iraq was a disruption, in a sense Pakistan has, was, is, will be a disruptor. The Obama administration's choices on Russia were disruptions to the international politics," he said.

The US administration had imposed sanctions on Moscow in connection with Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine. He said the barriers in the trade and services are coming down.

"A lot of market economies are also practising non-market economics," the foreign secretary said. Non-market economy is the economy in which the government seeks to determine economic activity largely through a mechanism of central planning, as in the erstwhile Soviet Union.