Right to privacy is a fundamental right, says SC: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes verdict

IndiaIANSAug, 24 2017 12:34:37 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy as a fundamental right.

File image of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

"Thank you Supreme Court for this very important judgement," the Chief Minister tweeted, minutes after the landmark decision by the apex court.

The ruling by a nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.

The judgment would have a bearing on the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the grounds of its violating the right to privacy.


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 12:31 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 12:34 pm


