Right to privacy is a fundamental right, says SC: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes verdict

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy as a fundamental right.

"Thank you Supreme Court for this very important judgement," the Chief Minister tweeted, minutes after the landmark decision by the apex court.

The ruling by a nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.

The judgment would have a bearing on the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the grounds of its violating the right to privacy.