Revolutionary People's Front claims responsibility for attack that killed one Assam Rifles jawan

Imphal: Proscribed outfit Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) has claimed responsibility for the 15 June attack in Ukhrul district that killed an Assam Rifles jawan and injured three others.

The outfit claimed to have carried out improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Kashung village in Ukhrul district, a statement issued by the outfit claimed.

A jawan was killed and three others were injured when Assam Rifles personnel were ambushed by militants on 15 June at Kashung village in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

According to police, the ultras had carried out an IED blast at the village, killing one and injuring three Assam Rifles jawans.