In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Retired judge IM Quddusi moves Supreme Court against CBI over leaked phone records

India FP Staff Jan 17, 2018 15:04:54 IST

Retired judge of the Orissa High Court Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, who is an accused in the Lucknow medical college bribery MCI scam, moved Supreme Court against the CBI over leaked phone records on Wednesday, media reports said.

File image of the Supreme Court. AP

File image of the Supreme Court. AP

The MCI scam case was one of the reasons for the 'rebellion' of four senior Supreme Court judges, The Times of India reported. On Wednesday, a Delhi court issued a notice to CBI seeking reply till 22 January in the matter of leaking transcripts of phone conversations involving three accused- Qudussi, middleman Vishwanath Agarwala and BP Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust.

According to Outlook India, Quddusi has demanded an investigation to know whether it was the CBI that leaked the telephone conversation.The transcript of phone calls was released by NGO The Convenor of Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), the report said.

In September 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR against Quddusi and five others in an alleged corruption case and carried out searches at eight places in New Delhi. Quddusi was booked on corruption charges, along with BP Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Trust which runs a medical college in Lucknow, Biswanath Agrawala a middleman and two others — Bhawana Pandey and Sudhir Giri, a CBI spokesperson had told PTI. Later, a local court had granted bail to Quddusi.

In November 2017, the apex court was involved in a heated drama when it had overturned the order passed by a two-judge bench headed by Justice Chelameswar to set up a larger bench to hear the plea for a SIT probe into corruption allegations involving Quddusi.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 15:04 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 15:04 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores