You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Retired IAS officer arrested for raping 23-yr-old; woman says he raped her on pretext of helping her clear UPSC

IndiaPTINov, 21 2017 17:58:22 IST

Jaipur: Retired IAS officer BB Mohanty has been arrested on charges of raping a 23-year-old girl in 2013, police officials said in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Mohanty was arrested last night.

He was chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal at the time the FIR was registered. He was suspended by the government and later retired.

“Mohanty surrendered... and was placed under arrest last night. He will be produced in a local court today,” Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Police (South) Yogesh Dadhich told PTI.

He surrendered before an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

A case against Mohanty was filed in January 2014 after a girl accused him of raping her in February 2013 on the pretext of helping her clear the civil service exam.

The FIR was lodged with the Mahesh Nagar police station following directions by a lower court.


Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 05:58 pm | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017 05:58 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories