Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist rally

Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in old city areas of Srinagar to prevent a rally called by separatists.

Police said restrictions had been imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations of Srinagar including Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Khanyar, Rainawari and Safa Kadal.

"The restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order. These are preventive in nature", a senior police officer said.

Separatists have called a rally on Sunday at Eidgah ground in Srinagar to commemorate the death anniversaries of two senior separatist leaders Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone killed by unknown gunmen.

Mirwaiz Farooq was killed inside his Nigeen residence by gunmen on 21 May, 1990 and another senior separatist leader, Lone was killed at the Eidgah ground by gunmen on May 21, 2002.

Separatists had announced a weeklong remembrance programme called the 'Hafta-e-Shahdat' (Martyrdom Week) which ends on 21 May.