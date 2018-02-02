Restrictions imposed in Srinagar, Shopian ahead of protest march called by Kashmir's separatist leaders

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and Shopian districts on Friday to prevent a separatist-called march to protest the killing of five civilians over the last few days.

Police said restrictions under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Rainawari, Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar, Maisuma and Kralkhud in Srinagar.

The district magistrate also imposed restrictions in Shopian town to maintain law and order.

The separatist conglomerate, joint resistance leadership (JRL) headed by Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik, have called for a protest march to Shopian to express solidarity with the people there.

The march was called after five persons were killed in Shopian district in violent incidents.

Three civilians were killed in army firing in Ganowpora village on 27 January, when a stone-pelting mob attacked an army convoy in the village.

A 10-year-old boy died in a hospital on Thursday after he was injured in an explosion on 25 January, when a debris clearing operation was in progress in Shaigam village.

On 24 January, another civilian was killed in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Shaigam village.

Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order in sensitive areas in old city area.

Security forces have also been deployed in south Kashmir's Shopian town.