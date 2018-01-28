Restrictions imposed in Srinagar as separatists call for protests over killing of 2 civilians in army firing

Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in Sringar to prevent separatist-called protests against the death of two civilians in army firing on Saturday.

Two youths were killed and eight other protestors injured in an army firing when a mob attacked an army convoy in Ganowpora village of Shopian district on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti spoke to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who assured the chief minister that she will seek a detailed report about the incident.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the youths' killings. Police have also registered an FIR into the incident.

Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a Kashmir Valley-wide protest on Sunday over the killing of youths.

District Magistrate Srinagar has imposed restrictions in areas under Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta and MR Gunj police stations of old city Srinagar.

Police said partial restrictions have also been imposed in some areas in Srinagar.

Rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have also been suspended as a precautionary measure.