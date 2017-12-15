Restrictions imposed in Srinagar, Anantnag to prevent separatist rally; rail services suspended in Jammu

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in many parts of Srinagar and Anantnag on Friday to prevent a separatist-called protest rally, officials said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have called a rally to south Kashmir's Anantnag town.

"Restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 CrPc in Anantnag and six police stations areas of Srinagar district to maintain law and order," a police officer said.

"Restrictions will remain in force in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Rainawari, Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal and partially in Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations in Srinagar," the police officer said.

Authorities have suspended rail services from Kashmir Valley to Bannihal in Jammu region as a precautionary measure.

Police have arrested some separatist leaders to prevent their participation in the scheduled protest rally.

The board of school education has postponed exams scheduled in Kashmir Valley on Friday.

Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in strength in areas placed under restrictions and in other sensitive areas in Srinagar, Anantnag and other districts of Kashmir Valley.