Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar as separatist leaders call for protests after Friday prayers

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city to prevent separatist-called protests post the Friday prayers against civilian killings during gunfights between the security forces and the militants.

Senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on the city outskirts.

A police officer said restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, MR Gunj and Safa Kadal in the old city areas in Srinagar.

"Partial restrictions will also remain in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud," he added.

Train services between Baramulla town of the Kashmir Valley and Bannihal town in the Jammu region have been suspected on the day as a precautionary measure.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in sufficient strength to enforce the restrictions.