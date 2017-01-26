Republic Day: Militants set off twin blasts in Manipur, seven in Assam; no injuries reported so far

As India was celebrating its 68th Republic Day, nine blasts took place in North-East India — two in Manipur and seven in Assam — on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to The New Indian Express, seven explosions took place on Thursday in four districts of Assam of which three blasts were reported from Charaideo district, two from Sivasagar district and one each from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

An IANS report said that the police sources blaming the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

A Times of India, report said that the fourth blast took place at Nazira in Sivasagar district.

Whereas, "the sixth blast occurred an hour later at Dibrugarh, about 500 metres away from the parade ground. The seventh blast occurred near a pillar of an under-construction bridge over Brahmaputra river in Tinsukia district," The Times of India said.

"There is no causality or damage. The militants had planted the bombs in isolated places just to make their presence felt," a police officer told IANS.

In Manipur, the twin blasts reportedly took place in Imphal East and West district. According to PTI, the bombs were blasted simultaneously by suspected militants. There was no report of any casualty due to the blasts, police said, adding that only a brick wall was damaged.

One blast took place at Hao Ground at Singjamei in Imphal West district, at around 8.30 am whereas the second blast occurred at about the same time at Mantripukhri near 69 CRPF Battalion barrack in Imphal East district, the police said.

The official Republic Day programme was held at Kangla, the old palace complex where Governor Najma Heptulla took the salute.

Militant groups had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations in the northeastern region. Incidentally, reports said that the Paresh Baruah faction of Ulfa had urged people to stay indoors to ensure a total bandh on Thursday.

“As India’s celebration of Republic Day is a stark reminder of colonisation of the region by India, we ought to dissociate ourselves from it…We, the fraternal organisations, have decided that the region should collectively boycott the Indian Republic Day,” the outfits had said in a joint statement, according to The New Indian Express.

With inputs from IANS