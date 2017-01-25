Republic Day Live: President Pranab Mukherjee addresses the nation

The national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover in view of intelligence inputs that terror groups might try to attack VVIPs through air.
Thousands of armed personnel have been keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi and police is using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack.
In view of recent intelligence inputs that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.
This time, police will use anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.
Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.
The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.
Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.
According to the advisory issued to security agencies, "terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack" and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.
Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.
Keeping in view the intelligence inputs, police is maintaining a tight vigil at strategic locations. All the market places have been put on tight vigil and Delhi Police teams are carrying out security audits along with dog squads of key market areas.
Apart from deployment of armed personnel at strategic points, police have also ensured that CCTV cameras are installed at key locations. Meetings are being held to decide on the security arrangements and leaves of police personnel have been cancelled.
The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.
Various security layers have been put in place and Delhi Police personnel along with paramilitary and NSG commandos have been deployed.
Jan, 25 2017 IST
19:20 (IST)
President calls for safety of women and children
Calling for the safety of the women and children of the nation, President Pranab Mukherjee said that "We have to work harder to provide safety and security to our women and children."
We have to work hard to keep at bay the dark forces of terrorism. We have to work harder to ensure well-being of our soldiers and we have to work harder because we are all equal children of our motherland.
19:17 (IST)
19:16 (IST)
We must not counter intolerance, says Pranab Mukherjee
Calling for a more united India, the president said, "We have a noisy democracy, but we need more of democracy not less. Democracy sparkles in our elections. Yet our legislators lose when Parliament does not function. We should accept that our systems are not perfect. The time is also rife for a constructive debate.
19:13 (IST)
19:13 (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee talks about government schemes
Lauding government initiative for the welfare of the country, he said, "The quest for happiness is closely tied to sustainable development. Many flagship initiatives have been designed to promote the welfare of the society. Increased spending on MGNREGA is enhancing job opportunity for rural people."
19:10 (IST)
19:09 (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee quotes Mahatma Gandhi
He said, "The highest form of freedom carries with it the greatest measure of discipline and humility. Freedom that comes from discipline and humility cannot be denied; unbridled license is a sign of vulgarity injurious alike to self and one’s neighbours."
19:08 (IST)
Presidnent Pranab Mukherjee lauds India's development in the field of technology
He said, "Poverty ratio has been declared by two thirds and life expectancy has doubled. We are one of the fastest growing democracy. We are the sixth member in the nuclear club and the sixth member in the race to space.
What has brought us this far will take us ahead. We have to adjust to winds of change. Inclusive innovation will have to become a way of life. Our education system has to join hands with innovation.
Our economy is functioning well despite world-wide economic turmoil.
Demonetisation while fighting corruption may have led to slow-down of economic activity. As more transactions become cash-less it will pick up again."
19:03 (IST)
President Pranab Mukherjee addresses the nation ahead of Republic Day celebrations
19:02 (IST)