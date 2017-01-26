Republic Day: BSF DG reaches Jammu frontier to celebrate R-Day with troops

Samba IB: BSF Director General KK Sharma on Wednesday reached out to his troops in Samba to celebrate the Republic Day with them in the most sensitive frontier of Jammu, departing from the tradition of attending ceremonial functions in New Delhi.

The Director General (DG) also announced a chain of initiatives including guest houses at battalion headquarters for families of jawans to be built at a cost of Rs 184-crore, cadre review of all ranks for promotions and free online coaching for the children of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

"Rather than attending the ceremonial functions in New Delhi, the DG BSF decided to celebrate the Republic Day with his troops at the most sensitive Jammu Frontier," a senior officer of the border-guarding force said.

This is for the first time that any DG has chosen to celebrate R-Day with troops at the borders, the officer said.

In this high-alert situation and inclement weather, the DG visited the forward Border Out Posts (BoPs) in Arnia and Samba sectors of Jammu to boost the morale of jawans and to show solidarity with them during the tough times, he said.

He further apprised them that "the government recognises their contribution towards national security and is always eager to address their concerns".

He announced that Rs 184 crore have been sanctioned for construction 15-room guest houses at all the battalion headquarters to accommodate the family members of jawans who intend to visit them.

Noting that being away from family, BSF jawans are unable to give proper parental guidance to their children, the DG announced that free online coaching has been started for wards of the force's personnel to address their education-related concerns.

Laying emphasis on the physical fitness, he pointed out the benefits of yoga and asked everybody to include it in their daily physical training schedule.

Stating that the BSF is a "highly-disciplined" force and has an "established and time-tested system" to address any kind of problem or grievance, he asked the troops to raise issues, if any, through various platforms available in the force instead of going to social media.

The DG during his interaction with the troops said cadre review of all ranks in BSF is in the final stage which, after the approval of government, will improve the promotional aspects of jawans.

He also assured all the jawans of leave as per their requirement and plan, the BSF official said. He also had lunch with the jawans on a BoP, during the course of which, he had an informal interaction with them to know about their well-being.

The DG also threw light on aspects of financial literacy and the importance of savings in securing a better future for oneself as well as one's children, the BSF official said.

He informed the troops about the latest technology gadgets and equipment being inducted in BSF which besides acting as force multiplier for better and more effective domination will also provide relief to the jawan by way of reducing their workload.

He informed them that BSF, for the first time in history, has been champion in maximum events at the All India Police Competition and remained leader among all police organisations in the country.

"All this has happened because of the highest-level of discipline and dedication. We must continue to ensure that we achieve the highest standards in every field of life," Sharma said, according to the official.

The BSF DG, who arrived from New Delhi on Wednesday, also congratulated the jawans for successfully neutralising the three militants who tried to infiltrate to Indian side on 29 November, 2016.

Going by the recoveries made from the slain militants, a very major security threat was averted which could have led to a big terrorist action and huge damage to national property, he told BSF personnel during the interaction.