Republic Day 2017: UAE contigent marching and other debuts in this year's parade

The 68th Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gusto on Thursday. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest of the annual Republic Day parade. The parade on Rajpath had many firsts this time:

UAE contingent marching in the parade

For the first time in the history of Republic Day, a foreign contingent took the lead at the annual parade on Rajpath. A 35-member strong band along with 144 soldiers, led by Brigadier Obaid Al-Zahumi, marched past the cheering crowd on Thursday. Last year, a French contingent had marched on Rajpath.

NSG commandos march for the first time

The elite National Security Guards, also known as the Black Cat commandos, took part in the parade for the first time ever. A contingent of 60 commandos in their black overalls and full armed gear marched on the Rajpath, giving ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

Dhanush Howitzer displayed

India's first indigenously-built 155 mm artillery gun, Dhanush was displayed to the international community for the first time. The Indian Army currently utilises three of the guns.

Tejas LCA flypasts Rajpath



Another indigenously-built military inventory from the stable of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, was showcased for the first time. Three Tejas aircraft flew past the cheering crowd on the Rajpath.