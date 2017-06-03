You are here:
Remember Swachh Bharat Mission? UP BJP MP Priyanka Rawat doesn't, tosses plastic bottle into Saryu river

IndiaFP StaffJun, 03 2017 15:33:20 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a lot of explaining to do. Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to protecting the environment after Donald Trump backed out of the Paris Agreement, it seems that Priyanka Rawat, a BJP MP from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has forgotten about his commitment and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Rawat, while visiting Gonda district, was caught throwing a plastic bottle into the Saryu river before getting into a boat. The video shows the leader hesitating and looking around for a dustbin before casually tossing the bottle overboard.

 

"Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us," the prime minister had said. "For the last 5,000 years, even when I was not born, it has been the tradition in India to protect the environment," he added. Seems like Rawat didn't get the memo.

However, she is no stranger to controversy. She allegedly misbehaved with officials at a recent press conference. According to a report in DNA, the MP used foul language against Assistant Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, saying, "I will get all the illegal wealth seized, will skin you alive" at the presser.

With friends of the environment like these, who needs enemies?

 


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 03:32 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 03:33 pm

