Reliance Industries celebrates 40 years, Mukesh Ambani says RIL and Jio will help India become a global superpower

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined his vision for taking the firm among the top 20 companies in the world and making it a leading provider of clean energy.

Ambani, who delivered the keynote address at Reliance Family Day, mapped the future of the company during the gala event which marked 40 years of the company's establishment. The event also marked the 85th birth anniversary of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

During the address, Ambani said, "everything I am today... is because of Reliance." He attributed the success of RIL to his father's vision. "My father is a timeless legend, an Indian icon and eternal inspiration to all Indians of all generations — "Kal, aaj aur kal" — We shall forever remain true to his vision, his ideals and his principles... On this happy occasion, I on behalf of everyone offer "koti koti pranam" and seek his blessings," he said at the event.

Isha and Akash brighten up the stage at #RIL40. pic.twitter.com/kalQ1jylFC — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 23, 2017

Reliance Family Day also saw the third-generation of the Ambanis–Isha, Akash and Anant–taking centre stage, with Isha and Akash welcoming the audience and anchoring the evening along with film star Shah Rukh Khan. Isha and Akash spoke about how RIL has grown over the years and gave a glimpse into the future of the conglomerate. They shared how a large number of RIL products—ranging from the fibre in pillows and plastic bottles to fuel—were already an integral part of the lives of millions across the world. Mukesh Ambani also focused on clean energy, saying that in the coming decades, the world will see a transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy sources. He envisioned that RIL would be at the forefront of this transition. "Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can... and yes we will," Ambani said.

Fifty thousand lights, dreams and ambitions. All fueled by a passion for growth and innovation. #RIL40pic.twitter.com/Kbu1amfLbL — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 23, 2017

Ambani added that the world will invent new materials that will revolutionise how we manufacture and produce things and improve the quality of life of every human being.

"Can Reliance be a leading global producer of these innovative new materials? Yes we can, and yes we will," he said in the same vein.

On Reliance Industries Ltd's 40th anniversary, Ambani spoke of the progress that Jio has made in the telecom industry. "Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent, with artificial intelligence and blockchain, all sectors of India's economy, whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare," Ambani said and then asked: "Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors?" To which the gathering replied with Ambani as he said, "Yes we can, and yes we will."

Regarding the leadership position of Reliance Industries, Ambani said, "Today, Reliance is a global leader in energy and materials, where operating safely is an obsession. With Jio and retail where Reliance has established a leadership position in India, we are customer obsessed...Can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world? Yes we can, and yes we will," he said at the keynote address.

"As we enter our golden decade, we at Reliance are in a unique position to accomplish what very few companies in the world can even dream of," he added.

Ambani also said that he would help India in its pursuit to become a global superpower. "Reliance has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation. Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians, small businesses and enterprises, so that India can become a global superpower? Yes, we can, and yes we will!" he said at the event.

Ambani's address was conveyed to employees and their families on social media. Over 50,000 people also attended the celebrations at the Reliance Corporate Park here. Another 2,00,000 employees and their families joined the celebrations live via video conferencing in more than 1,000 locations across the country including manufacturing sites, retail stores and Jio points, according to company officials.

Mukesh also took to the platform to thank everyone who worked towards the future of Reliance. "Friends, today let us also remember with gratitude all those who worked with Papa— the great pioneers of Reliance...they often worked against impossible odds, they had very meagre resources than compared to what we have today but they never lacked ambition, passion, dedication, humility and also a burning desire and a dream to make Reliance the pride of India," Ambani said. He said it is because of Dhirubhai Ambani that Reliance had grown from one employee to over 2,50,000; from a Rs 1,000 company to over Rs 6 lakh crore; from one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh village. Kokilaben Ambani also made a brief speech on the occasion, Congratulating her son Mukesh Ambani for his work and wishing Reliance a long life. "Hazaar saal Reliance jio!" she exclaimed at the end of the speech.

It began with a spark of passion to serve India. Here’s Akash, Isha and Anant keeping the flame alive along with Smt. Kokilaben ji. #RIL40pic.twitter.com/ekrErToYnP — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 23, 2017

Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani also reminisced about Dhirubhai's contributions, saying he was "the father of all start-ups." "Way back in 1977, when Dhirubhai was starting Reliance, he reached out to the common man of India and said: "'Profits will be yours. The loss, mine'. This is wisdom that no business school will ever teach us," she said.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who knew Dhirubhai Ambani, recited a couplet from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Madhushala" to mark the occasion.

About Dhirubhai Ambani, Bachchan said, "He was not the beneficiary of the wealth which was acquired by many after 1947. He had no such luxury. He was not the third or fourth generation businessman. He was the first generation that grew to be (among the top)...Dhirubhai Ambani was driven by his own convictions and sentiments, he said, terming him "the individual who has only his conviction to trust upon".

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also joined the celebrations, playing a game of antakshari with participants from different cities via Jio's network. He also interacted with Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.

The RFD — with the tagline: 'A family that works together celebrates together' — is part of a week-long series of activities across the country that will end on 29 December 29 — the 85th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani.

With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.