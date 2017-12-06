Rehabilitation of victims in Jammu and Kashmir a matter of 'deep concern' for Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the rehabilitation of victims of unrest in the state is a "deep concern" for Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The comment from the party came after its ally, the BJP, said on Tuesday that a well-governed state was the "only guarantee" against militancy.

"The rehabilitation of victims of unrest has been a deep concern for Mufti and providing resource and support to most affected persons is her desire which she wants to pursue with absolute empathy and humility," Sartaj Madni, PDP vice-president, said.

Madni said PDP leadership has always felt that state's people cannot thrive into a situation of conflict and confrontation. PDP's emergence is an outcome of the critical need to lead the state into stability through reconciliation and healing, he said.

A few days ago, Mufti had said that militancy cannot be wiped out by killing militants alone and a more "humane approach" was needed to tackle the problem.