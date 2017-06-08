RedInk Awards: Firstpost's coverage of Marathwada drought wins in 'Environment' category

Firstpost's coverage of the acute drought afflicting the Marathwada districts of Maharashtra in 2016, has won handsomely at the RedInk awards for Excellence in Journalism.

Firstpost's coverage of the drought included a 13-part series, helmed by four journalists: Sanjay Sawant, Tushar Dhara, Neerad Pandharipande and Shraddha Ghatge. It won the RedInk Award under the 'Environment - Print' category.

The series took a holistic look at the drought situation in Maharashtra, and the plight of hapless farmers left at the weather's mercy.

From analysing factors that led to the crisis, to steps being taken to mitigate it, to possible solutions, and laws which are enacted in this regard, the series tracked the crisis through a year when rainfall proved to be deficient.

Senior journalist Vinod Dua won the 'Lifetime Achievement in Journalism' award, while The Indian Express' editor-in-chief Raj Kamal Jha was declared 'Journalist of the Year'.

Read the full series here:

Part 1: Region is parched, impoverished and desperate, but it's a crisis of its own making

Part 2: In the midst of severe economic downturn, private water sellers reap profits in Latur

Part 3: Drought has brought the economy down and is forcing farmers to leave the region

Part 4: Water scarcity has created a region where trust has eroded and left the social fabric frayed

Part 5: Maha has the most dams in the country, but the least effective irrigation network

Part 6: A surveyor of suicides tells the story behind the statistics and the lonely struggle of Indian farmers

Part 7: Will outreach help reduce farmer suicides?

Part 8: 'Toothless' laws lead to water exploitation

Part 9: Shirpur, Jal Biradari projects show impact of small local initiatives

Part 10: Why debt-ridden farmers are deemed least creditworthy

Part 11: Crop insurance for farmers not adequate to cover cultivation costs

Part 12: How climate change has destroyed agriculture and ruined farmers

Part 13: Maharashtra’s sugarcane addiction has a history which precedes the drought in Marathwada