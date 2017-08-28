Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav to host second Opposition parties meet in Indore on 30 August

Indore: The second convention of non-BJP parties under rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav would be held in Indore on 30 August, which will be attended by leaders of the Congress, SP, and Left parties.

The Congress has taken up the responsibility to organise the convention titled 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' ('save our composite culture').

The exercise under Yadav, who fell out with his party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter broke the ruling grand-alliance to go with the BJP, is seen as an effort to mobilise the Opposition against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2019 elections.

"Besides Sharad Yadav, the convention would be attended by senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Digvijaya Singh, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar and other Opposition leaders," Indore city Congress president Pramod Tandon told reporters.

Accusing the BJP of spreading "communal hatred" in the country, he said a discussion on social harmony would be organised during the upcoming event.

Yadav had announced holding of such gatherings across the country after he criticised Nitish's decision. The first such convention was organised in Delhi on 17 August.