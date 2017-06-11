Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father to twins via surrogacy

Lisbon: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father to twins with a surrogate mother, Portuguese media reported on Saturday.

Reports said the babies — a girl and boy named Eva and Mateo — were born on Thursday to a woman living on the US West Coast.

The captain of Portugal's victorious Euro 2016 team had his first son Cristiano Junior in June 2010 — also reportedly with a surrogate mother, although he has never confirmed it.

Ronaldo had a highly successful season with Real Madrid winning the La Liga and the club's 12th Champions League title.

A quadruple Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo is on course to winning his fifth Ballon d'Or equaling the tally of fierce rival Lionel Messi.

British tabloid The Sun had reported in March that Ronaldo was expecting twins.

The 32-year-old striker is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.

The reports come after a twin-heavy week in the celebrity world, after George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal welcomed newborns Ella and Alexander.