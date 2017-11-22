Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open to public for 4 days a week; online tickets at Rs 50

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open for public viewing for four days a week — Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — from Thursday, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Registration charge for the visit is Rs 50 per head, it said.

Children below the age of eight years will be exempt from these charges.

People can visit on these four days anytime between 9 am and 4 pm, except on gazetted holidays, the statement said.

"Indian citizens are required to carry any valid photo ID cards while foreign citizens are required to carry their original passport at the time of visit," it said.

Entry and exit for visitors will be through gate number 2 (Rajpath); gate number 37 (Hukmi Mai Marg) and gate number 38 (Church Road) of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visits can be booked online at the website: http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

At present, visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, comprising the residence of President Ram Nath Kovind, is divided into three circuits.

People can plan the visit to any of these circuits on select days of the week.

While circuit one is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, circuit 2 is open on all days except Monday. The circuit 3 opens from August to March on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.