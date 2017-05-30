Rampur molestation case: Uttar Pradesh police arrests nine, including one minor

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested four more accused for molesting a girl in Rampur, bringing the number of total arrested to nine. ANI posted on Twitter that out of those arrested, one was a minor.

Rampur molestation case: Total nine accused including one minor arrested so far — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2017

Hindustan Times reported that a 16-year-old was arrested and identified the others arrested as Fazil, Bhoora, Qasim. On Sunday, IANS reported that the police arrested Shah Nawaz, the main accused. On 22 may, Shah Nawaz along with 14 others molested two girls on a city road, filmed the incident and posted it on social media.

According to a report in The Times of India, the video showed a bunch of men groping and being led to a deserted spot. Despite pleas from the girls, the men continue to molest them, while some film it.

After the incident, the police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and lodged the FIR against several people and all residents of Kuva Kheda village of Rampur.

After the incident, Samajwadi leader Azam khan drew flak for saying that such crimes could be avoided by ensuring that women stay at home under strict vigil.

"After the Bulandshahr incident, everyone should try to keep women of the family indoors. Girls should not go to places where there is a brazen dance of shamelessness," said Azam Khan while referring to the July 2016 gang rape of a minor and her mother in Bulandshahr.

He also flayed the current BJP government saying that under their rule women were not safe.

In the past, the Supreme Court ordered Khan to apologize for referring to the Bulandshahr case as a 'political conspiracy'.