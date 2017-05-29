Rampur molestation case: Police arrests two more accused after video of 14 men harassing two girls go viral

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two more people in the Rampur molestation case, which caused much public outrage after a video showing two girls being heckled and harassed by 14 men went viral on social media, according to NDTV.

The incident took place on 22 May and came to light on Saturday after a video showing two girls being harassed in broad day light went viral on social media. According to a report in The Times of India, the video showed a bunch of men groping and waylaying two girls to a deserted spot, while the girls can be heard pleading. Some boys from the group are also filming the incident, which later ended up on social media and led to the Rampur police coming into action.

The Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and lodged the FIR against several people, all residents of Kuva Kheda village of Rampur. Some of the men in the video were identified as Farman, Jahan-e-Alam, Saddam and Shah nawaz among others. According to the police, the victim's family is yet to approach them and lodge an FIR.

Monday's arrests were third in the case as the police arrested Shah Nawaz on Sunday, reportedly the main accused in the Rampur molestation case. All the other youths in video have also been identified, a police source told IANS, however others still remain at large.

Meanwhile, former Urban Development Minister Azam Khan, who is also the local legislator, drew outrage after he suggested that to avoid such crimes against them, women should sit at home and remain protected.

He also targeted the media and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by saying that he was "thankful to them as because of their making light of such crimes, criminals were getting emboldened".

"After the Bulandshahr incident, everyone should try to keep women of the family indoors. Girls should not go to places where there is a brazen dance of shamelessness," said Azam Khan while referring to the July 2016 gang rape of a minor and her mother in Bulandshahr.

The SP leader said what was now happening in Uttar Pradesh was "not unexpected", claiming that women in the state were not safe ever since the BJP government took over. Khan advised the parents of the girls to realise the "gravity of the situation. ... For the safety of your prestige, keep your daughters inside the houses under strict vigil."

With inputs from agencies