Rama Navami 2018: Narendra Modi greets nation in Mann Ki Baat address, Ram Nath Kovind send out good wishes

On the occasion of Rama Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and several other leaders conveyed their greetings to the nation.

Addressing the nation in the 42nd Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Modi wished the nation during his radio address. He said:

"We have seen how closely the power of 'Ram Naam', the chant of Lord Ram’s name, permeated every moment of revered bapu's life. A while ago, when distinguished dignitaries of all ASEAN countries were here (in India) on 26 January, they were accompanied by cultural troupes from their respective countries. And, it's a matter of immense pride that a majority of these countries presented the 'Ramayana' in front of us. This signifies that Ram and Ramayana continue to inspire and have a positive impact, not just in India, but in that part of the world too. Once again, my best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Ram Navami."

The prime minister also tweeted out the greetings:

राम नवमी के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on Ram Navami. pic.twitter.com/tP2UBEzXle — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2018

Kovind said in a tweet, "Lord Rama’s life is a message in itself. Let us follow his message of adhering to the values of righteousness, treading the path of truth and building fraternity in our society."

Geetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Ram Navami. Lord Rama’s life is a message in itself. Let us follow his message of adhering to the values of righteousness, treading the path of truth and building fraternity in our society #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 25, 2018

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted his wishes on Rama Navami:

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also tweeted:

Hearty wishes on the occasion of #RamNavami. May your life be brightened with the divine blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram. His life guides us to live with the essential ideals of truth, loyalty and dignity. pic.twitter.com/gdvc1R34AG — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) March 25, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also sent out his wishes on Twitter.

सभी देशवासियों को राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP organised rallies and colourful processions to celebrate Rama Navami in various parts of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the nation as well on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti greeted people and hoped that this occasion would be the harbinger of peace and prosperity in the state.

In his message, the governor observed that the celebration of festivals, which are an important part of India's glorious heritage, strengthens communal harmony and brotherhood.

Mufti, on the other hand, said that Jammu and Kashmir takes pride in its multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos which has given it a special place in the country.

She hoped the occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, and prosperity in the state.

With inputs from PTI