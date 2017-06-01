Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery, family says he is recovering

New Delhi: Union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday underwent a heart surgery at London's Royal Brompton Hospital with his family saying it was successful and he was recovering.

"The operation was successful. He is out of ICU now. He is recovering," a family member of the 70-year-old LJP chief told PTI.

The minister has been operated upon to fix a leaky heart valve by fitting a device.

His health condition is good and will be staying in London till 14 June, the family member said.

Paswan had undergone a heart surgery earlier too.

Firstpost had earlier reported that he was admitted to the ICU in January after after he complained of breathlessness.

President Pranab Mukherjee had directed that Paswan shall be designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan had said according to the report.

He is on leave till 14 June. In his absence, the additional charge of his ministry has been given to agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh.