Ram Temple construction delayed because of Narendra Modi govt, says Hindu convention organiser

Panaji: The All India Hindu Convention that began in Goa on Wednesday held the Modi government responsible for "delay" in construction of Ram Temple.

"It is because of the narrow-minded attitude of the present government that Ram Temple has not been constructed and the ban on cow slaughter has not been imposed," Abhay Vartak of Sanatan Sanstha, which is part of the organisational team, said addressing the gathering after inauguration of the event.

"Under this government, corruption, assassination of devout Hindus and their torture is continuing," he claimed.

"We will continue to raise voice for Hindu welfare, whatever be the extent of opposition. Devout Hindus are going to work for removing the present day corrupt and illegal social system," said Vartak.

The four-day convention that began on Wednesday is being attended by more than 538 representatives of around 132 Hindu organisations from 21 Indian states, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's national guide Charudatta Pingale claimed that Hindu nation is a remedy for all the problems.

"The present day system of governance has miserably failed to protect Hindus and their motherland. Hence, Hindu nation is the only remedy for all the problems.

"Establishing the Hindu nation is not merely a thought for us, it is a holy observance and come what may, by using

our constitutional rights we are going to accomplish it," he claimed.