You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ram Rahim sentencing LIVE: As Dera followers hope for the best for their babaji, Rohtak turns into a fortress

IndiaFP StaffAug, 28 2017 07:47:25 IST
Ram Rahim sentencing LIVE: As Dera followers hope for the best for their babaji, Rohtak turns into a fortress

  • 07:39 (IST)

    Rohtak IG Navdeep Singh Virk says no Dera supporter allowed to enter district

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Is Rohtak's situation similar to what it faced in 2016 violence?

    Vinod, a local, compared the current situation in Rohtak with last year's violent protests by Jats for reservation. He said that security forces were on the ground last year too, but a mob would appear out of nowhere and tear the place down in no time. "Even recalling those scenes gives me a shudder," the apprehensive shopkeeper said.

    Rohtak-based activist and member of the central committee of All India Democratic Women's Association, Jagmati Sangwan, too found the recent turmoil reminiscent of last year's violence.

    "We don't want to see Rohtak burning again after the 2016 reservation stir," said anxious Sangwan, hoping that law would prevail on Monday.

    She opined that the two women whose rape complaint has landed the Dera chief behind bars must be only the tip of the iceberg and that the list of Singh's victims must be longer.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 07:33 (IST)

    Rohtak seemed calm on Sunday

    Two days after tens of thousands of Dera followers went berserk and vandalised vehicles and government buildings, Rohtak seemed calm on Sunday. Except the presence of paramilitary personnel on the roads, it was like any other regular, lazy Sunday morning. Vehicles were plying and shops were open as usual.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

    Read the full reporthere.

  • 07:29 (IST)

    Watch: Mayhem in Panchkula after Ram Rahim's conviction

    Video by Yogesh Bharadwaj

  • 07:24 (IST)

    Security beefed up in Haryana's Rohtak

  • 07:21 (IST)

    Shoot at sight orders if violence erupts, says Rohtak DC

  • 07:17 (IST)

    Security tightened outside Rohtak's Sonaria jail

  • 07:11 (IST)

    Rohtak Police warns of bullets if Dera supporters go on rampage

    Rohtak deputy commissioner Atul Kumar told Firstpost that those who dare take the law into their hands should be prepared to face bullets. He said that those committing arson would be issued one warning, after which security forces would be ordered to shoot at the protesters.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

    Read full report here.

  • 07:08 (IST)

    Dera in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli evacuated 

    The Dera in Jheenjhana of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh has been fully evacuated by the district police. According to the district police, around three thousand devotees had gathered here. Heavy police force has been deployed in the Dera.

    Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 06:53 (IST)

    Special courtroom in Sunaria jail for Dera chief sentencing
     
     
    A special courtroom has been set up in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged since his rape-conviction, for the pronouncement of the quantum of punishment on Monday.
     
     
    PTI reported that the Special CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, who delivered the guilty verdict in the 2002 rape case against the Dera chief on Friday, will be flown in by a special helicopter for the sentencing. The helicopter will land on the helipad near the jail on the outskirts of the Rohtak city, IG (Rohtak Range), Navdeep Singh Virk said on Sunday.

  • 06:49 (IST)

    Updates for 28 August begin

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Keep fares for flights connecting Chandigarh, Amritsar 'in check,' DGCA tells airlines


    Aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday asked airlines to keep ticket prices in "check" on flights to Chandigarh, Amritsar and Jaipur after noticing that passengers were being charged high fares in the wake of some disruption in road and rail transport services in Haryana and Punjab.


    An uneasy calm prevailed in both the states where curfew was relaxed at some places that were hit by violence in the aftermath of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on last Friday.


    While some airlines have been allowed to operate additional services to Chandigarh, Amritsar and Jaipur from Mumbai and New Delhi, state-run Air India has been asked to explore an additional flight to Jammu from Delhi and back, a senior DGCA official said. —PTI

  • 21:50 (IST)

    Violence may erupt in Haryana after quantum of sentence is pronounced, says CID

    Violence may erupt in Haryana on Monday after the quantum of sentence is pronounced against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, state's intelligence agency cautioned on Sunday.


    "It has been reported by IG/CID that the situation is tense and violence may again continue for several days, especially on 28 August, when the quantum of punishment will be announced," an official statement quoting Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ram Niwas, said. —PTI

  • 21:39 (IST)

    Library at Rohtak jail converted to court for CBI judge to pronounce quantum of sentence in Ram Rahim Singh rape case, reports CNN-News18

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Visuals of security arrangements in Sirsa

  • 21:27 (IST)

    No compensation for guilty victims, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said no compensation would be granted to victims from the state who are found to have violated the law during the Panchkula violence in the wake of the court verdict against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

    The chief minister stated this while interacting with mediapersons during his tour of nearly a dozen areas in some of the sensitive districts in Malwa region of Punjab, which witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the wake of the court verdict against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on Friday.

    The chief minister said it was for the Centre to take any decision on ordering a probe into the collapse of law and order that led to the anarchy and violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on Friday.

    Read more here

  • 21:03 (IST)

    Two key Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries booked for sedition


    Two key Dera functionaries have been booked for sedition on the basis of a news report, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said in a press conference on Sunday.


    The top cop said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the state police to verify the report carried by a Hindi daily regarding alleged instigation of Dera supporters by its five leaders. "An FIR has been lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, namely Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan. The duo have been booked for sedition," he said.

    Read more here

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Rajasthan man who lost his wife at Dera, hopes for justice

    The rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has spurred a Rajasthan man's quest for justice.

    Kamlesh Kumar, a 27-year-old labourer from Jaipur, lost his wife during a family visit to the Sirsa-based Dera on 24 March, 2015, according to his lawyer.


    Kumar's wife, Guddi, in her twenties, was allegedly taken aside by a volunteer as the "Dera chief wanted to meet her personally", lawyer Babulal Bairwa said. That was the last time that Kumar saw his wife, Bairwa told reporters on Sunday.

    Read more here

  • 20:46 (IST)

    Despite the curfew in Sirsa getting relaxed, the railway station still bore a deserted look. Dera Sacha Sauda followers began leaving the campus in the city on Sunday following the relaxation of restrictions in Sirsa.   

    Photo by Manoj Dhaka, 101Reporters

  • 20:42 (IST)

    Following the special CBI court's verdict on 25 August which convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape, the details of those who died in the violence is are as follows:



    Punjab: Patiala- Gurpal Singh, Faajilaka - Aman, Malot - Lovepreet/Luvpreet, Barnala - Jagroop Singh, Bathinda -Hari Singh, Patiala - MAnish Sharma, Mansa - Ugrasen, Sangrur - Ranjit Singh, Moda - Veerendra, Mukhtasar- Gurprar Singh, Patiala - Darwara Singh



    Haryana: Kaithal - Bikram Singh, Sanjeev; Jeend - JAibhagawan, Neebo, Subey Singh, Naveen, Pyarelal, Ramesh; Ambala - Vineet; Karnal -  Gurdeep Singh, Manish.


    Rajasthan: Mukesh Kumar

    Uttarakhand: Chandrapal

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Haryana Home Secretary Ram Nivas tells CNN-News18 that a "wrong order under CrPC which is a huge lapse" by the Panchkula DCP was responsible for the violence in the city. 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Delhi on high alert ahead of Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing tomorrow


    Ahead of Monday's sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, Delhi has been put on high alert and the police have heightened vigil.


    Madhur Verma, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer, said additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas and senior officers are keeping a tight vigil.

    Extra measures like deployment of Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams and reserve forces were taken. Flag marches were conducted in some areas, including northeast Delhi, police said.


    Prohibitory orders have been imposed in 11 of 13 police districts, barring north and central Delhi, in the city to prevent gathering of miscreants. —PTI

  • 20:10 (IST)

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Army and paramilitary forces deployed outside Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sirsa

    Haryana Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, has said that the substance recovered from the fire tender which formed part of the motorcade of Dera Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is being examined by a special investigation team constituted for this purpose.


             

    Addressing a press conference in Panchkula, near Chandigarh, he said that prima facie, the substance had neutral pH value and was not inflammable. Apart from this, some luxury cars which had been seized are also being examined.


            
    Replying to a question, Sandhu said that information about Deras was being prepared. Army and paramilitary forces are deployed outside Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa. People are gradually leaving the Dera and the premises would be searched after the court hearing on Monday. The district administration in Sirsa is holding talks to get the premises cleared.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 19:58 (IST)

    IG Police, Rohtak Range, Navdeep Singh Virk speaks to the media, watch the complete presser here

    Video by Sat Singh, 101Reporters

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Paramilitary personnel have laid a barricade on the road at Rohtak-Delhi bypass leading to the district jail premises where Ram Rahim Singh is being held.

    Photo by Sat Singh, 101Reporters

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda branch in Bhiwani sealed 

    District Administration, Bhiwani, has sealed naamcharchagharsof Dera Sacha Sauda situated at village Baliyali, Bhiwani-Tosham road and Bawani Khera under Section 144 of the CrPC.
            


    While stating this on Sunday, District Magistrate, Anshaj Singh, said that the decision had been taken to ensure that no such activities were carried out in these naamcharchagharswhich could disrupt peace and law and order situation.


    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh's daughter Honeypreet describes herself as 'Papa's angel', likely to be next Dera chief

    Honeypreet Insan is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed 36 people across Haryana.

    Considered a confidant of the Dera chief, she has also emerged as his likely successor to head the controversial sect.

    Honeypreet, in her thirties, accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case on Friday.

    Read more here

  • 19:33 (IST)

    Section 144 still in force in Ambala

            
    District Magistrate of Ambala, Sharandeep Kaur Brar, said that Section 144 was in force in the district since 21 August and would remain in force till further orders. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in rural and urban areas, and police personnel along with officers of the district administration were visiting all areas. 
            
    Besides, police forces have been deployed at all naamcharchagharsof Dera Sacha Sauda in the district and no person would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 19:29 (IST)

    HRTC has resumed bus services on all routes, says GS Bali 

    The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed its bus services, which were suspended on 24 August due to violence in Haryana in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case, on all the routes, state Transport Minister GS Bali said.


    He added that the decision to resume the bus services was taken after a discussion with the state Director General of Police (DGP) and other officers on the current situation and a review of all the safety aspects of the buses and passengers. Bali said buses started plying on all the routes from this evening, adding that the situation would again be reviewed on Monday evening. —PTI

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Three companies of Haryana Police and one Armed Border Force company deployed in Kaithal 

    District Administration, Kaithal, has put in place stringent security measures to maintain the law and order situation in the district, including the deployment of 36 duty magistrates along with videographers and police officers. Activities of anti-social elements are being monitored closely and the district administration would ensure that the people do not have to face any inconvenience. 
           

    Section 144 has been imposed in the district prohibiting assembly of five or more persons and carrying of firearms and other weapons. A special cyber cell has been constituted to monitor social media and strict action would be taken against those who spread rumours. The district administration has also established a monitoring cell which would be available round-the-clock. Any person may contact this cell through this telephone number: 01746-234223 and emergency number 100 for any information. 
           

    Three companies of Haryana Police and one of Armed Border Force have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 19:12 (IST)

    Educational institutions in Haryana to remain shut tomorrow ahead of sentencing

    In view of the prevailing tense situation, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed on Monday, a senior official said.


    "All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed tomorrow (Monday)," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, said in an official release.

    Read more here

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Fatehabad, two casualties reported from district so far 

    District Administration in Fatehabad have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons and carrying of firearms and other weapons, till 18 September, 2017. 
            

    The Administration has also warned the people not to gather in Dera Sacha Sauda and ‘naam charchaghar’ established in the district in violation of Section 144, as doing so would result in their arrest and sealing of Dera Sacha Sauda or ‘naam charchaghar’ concerned. 


            
    District Magistrate, Fatehabad, Dr Hardeep Singh, said that peace was prevailing in the district and the situation was normal. 


            
    While supply of fuel has been commenced at petrol pumps to facilitate the people, fuel would not be supplied at night. Security arrangements have been stepped up in the district and police and paramilitary personnel and duty magistrates have been deployed at different nakasestablished in the city to maintain law and order ahead of the quantum of punishment, he added.


            
    He said that as a precaution, all educational institutions would remain closed on Monday and officers of the Education Department would ensure compliance with these orders. 


            
    He said that as per the reports received, post-mortem examination of 20 casualties had been conducted till the morning, of which none belonged to district Fatehabad. The two persons of the district who had been killed in Sirsa on 25 August have been cremated in a peaceful manner.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Sedition, attempt to murder charges against seven security personnel of Dera chief, says Haryana Police

    Sedition and attempt to murder charges have been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security paraphernalia when he had arrived at Panchkula to appear in a CBI court on 25 August.

    The seven security personnel of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brought outside the Panchkula Court complex on Friday, after the special CBI court convicted him in a 15-year-old rape case, Karambir Singh, Inspector, Panchkula Police (Sector-5) said.

    They allegedly got into a scuffle with the Haryana police when the Dera chief was being taken to the Western Command, from where he was to be taken to the Rohtak jail in a chopper. However, the securitymen of the Dera chief were overpowered by the policemen. They were produced before the court yesterday which sent them to a seven-day police remand, said Singh.  —PTI

  • 18:50 (IST)

    List of casualties released by Haryana government 

    The Haryana Government has released list of 24 persons who were killed during violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, after the delivery of verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, by CBI court on 25 August, 2017.

            
    These include 11 each from Punjab and Haryana and one each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

            
    These include Gurpal Singh of district Patiala (Punjab), Aman of district Fazilika (Punjab), Vikram Singh of district Kaithal, Lovepreet alias Bagga of district Malot (Punjab), Jagroop Singh of Barnala (Punjab), Jai Bhagwan of district Jind, Nembo of district Jind, Sube Singh of district Jind, Ramesh of district Jind, Vinit of district Ambala, Gurdeep Singh of district Karnal, Hari Singh of Bathinda (Punjab), Manish Sharma of Patiala (Punjab), Manish of Karnal, Uggarsen of Mansa (Punjab), Mukesh Kumar of district Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), Naveen of district Jind, Ranjeet Singh of district Sangrur (Punjab), Virender of district Moga (Punjab), Gurpyar Singh of district Muktsar (Punjab), Darwara Singh of district Patiala (Punjab), Chander Pal of district Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Piyare Lal of district Jind and Sanjeev of Kalayat district Kaithal.

           
    Post-mortem examination have been conducted on 19 casualties and the bodies have been handed over to their kin.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Dera devotees taken into preventive custody in Rohtak 

    Over 100 devotees holding key posts in the Dera Sacha Sauda management have been taken into preventive custody by police in Rohtak range, said Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak range.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 18:18 (IST)

    IG Police Rohtak, Navdeep Singh Virk says special courtroom has been made in Rohtak jail for sentencing 

    Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range, Navdeep Singh Virk addressed the press and said that a helicopter will land at a helipad near Sunaria jail. A special courtroom has been made in the prison to deliver the quantum of sentence. He corroborated the details that Haryana ADGP Mohammad Akil provided and said that the judgment will be announced at 2.30. When asked how the media will find out about the judgment, he said that arrangements have been made so that judges can give a byte to the press after the proceedings. 

    Navdeep Singh added that entire police service in the city has been deployed and 23 paramilitary companies will be active in Rohtak. He also said that police personnel from nearby districts have been supplied to Rohtak. "We are 100 percent certain that no untoward incident will happen during the proceeding," he said. Regarding media reports that 10,000 to 15,000 Dera forces have allegedly snuck into Rohtak, he said that intelligence forces deny theses reports. 

    Regarding the involvement of the Army, he said that the forces have not been called in and will mostly "not be required." He added that the Army conducted a recce of the area around the prison and that the forces are on standby. 

    He added that Section 144 has been imposed but no curfew is in place in Rohtak and that authorities have made sure that daily life will not be interrupted in the city. He added that the court premises and the residence of the judges are protected and flag marches have also been held in the area.

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Honeypreet Insan was in chopper with the permission of court, says Haryana DGP

    Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said that after Ram Rahim Singh's conviction, Honeypreet Insan expressed her desire to go with him "as an attendant" stating he is unwell. "She was in the chopper with the court's permission," he said, adding that the judge said that having her as an attendant in Rohtak is "jail department and government's prerogative."  Sandhu added that she didn't get permission to be in Sunaria jail so she is not in the prison. 

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Sirsa administration to provide buses for Dera followers to leave sect headquarters

    The Sirsa administration has decided to provide buses for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers willing to leave the sect's headquarters.


    "The district administration has decided to provide four to five Haryana Roadways buses to Dera followers so that they can go home," a senior official said.

    Read more here

  • 17:47 (IST)

    Haryana ADGP says security provisions in place in Sunaria jail 

    Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Mohammad Akil said that he visited Rohtak today and reviewed the restrictions imposed by the authorities. He said that the paramilitary and police forces have made good provisions and he has suggested improvements that will be implemented today night. 

    He said that the court proceedings will be around 2:30 pm give or take. He added that provisions in Sunaria jail have been completed and that force are confident that any disruption of peace shouldn’t occur. He said that if any anti-social element tries to disrupt peace, strict measures will be taken depending on the occasion. He also said that 33 companies of paramilitary have been deployed. Anti-riot equipment has also been provided. He also mentioned an FIR filed in Panchkula police station that was initiated due to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The FIRs impose sedition charges on two Dera followers. 

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Court proceedings will be around 2:30 pm, says Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Mohammad Akil

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Haryana DGP addresses media, says 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 arrests have been made 

    BS Sandhu, Haryana DGP said that a curfew has only been implemented in Sirsa and that no other location has a curfew in place now. He added that there is peace across the state and the top priority of the Haryana police is maintaining peace in the state. "The top priority now is to ensure that law and order is maintained when the sentencing of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief takes place in Rohtak tomorrow," he said.

     
    Sandhu also assured that police protection will be provided to the media  and the police is prepared to handle any mob situations. “I assure you that the media is safe, we are part of the same system,” he said at the presser. 

    He stated that police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Rohtak and army personnel are also on standby. Dera ashrams have been searched and 103 deras have been sanitized, he added. In terms of transportation, bus and railway services, especially from Delhi to Katra have been resumed. Trains towards Hisra and Rohtak have a few restrictions in place and schools will have a holiday in the state. 

    He said that 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 people have been arrested. As for casualties, 38 people have died in the violence. 6 casualties are from Sirsa and 32 are from Panchkula. He added that all bodies in Sirsa have been identified, but in Panchkula, 24 have been identified through post-mortem, the rest are yet to be identified.

    Of the 250 injured, Sandhu claims that only 17 people are admitted, out of which 14 are civilians and 3 are policemen.

    Sat Singh from 101 reporters , adds that authorities have recovered 14 motorcycles, one tractor, four other two-wheelers and one car, besides, a large number of weapons and other objectionable items.

  • 17:00 (IST)

    Dera followers arrested for defying prohibitory order in Hisar


    Five Dera Sacha Sauda followers were arrested for defying prohibitory orders which have been clamped in Hisar in the wake of the conviction of sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the police said.

    Some followers of Dera last night gathered in Uttam Dharamshala and held a meeting, they said, after which they were proceeding towards Paraw Chowk while raising anti-government slogans. Police swung into action and arrested five Dera followers from the area.

    Read more here

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range Navdeep Singh Virk to address the media 5:15 pm

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 16:46 (IST)

    Haryana Home Department orders suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in state until 29 August 

    Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS, all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the State till 11.30 am on 29 August, 2017. 
            

    Besides, internet lease lines in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa have been suspended until 29 August. Any person found guilty of violation of these orders would be liable for legal action.
            
    While stating this in Chandigarh on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ram Niwas, said that the orders had been issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the State in view of quantum of punishment to be announced by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on 28 August.   
            
    “The orders have been taken considering the critical law and order situation and to maintain peace and communal harmony in the State, and to prevent any loss of life or further damage to public and private property. It has been reported by IG/CID that the situation is tense and violence may again continue for several days, especially on 28 August, when the quantum of punishment will be announced. Besides, it has been reported by Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa and Superintendent of Police, Sirsa that the devotees may resort to breach of peace and tranquillity, and arson leading to damage to public and private properties, Sirsa being the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda. Since the environment is tense, rumours of different kinds may be spread through broadband and internet lease lines in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda,” he added.


            
    Directions have also been issued to Haryana telecom service providers and those providing internet lease lines in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa to ensure compliance with these orders. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda official admits that Ram Rahim followers indulged in violence

    CNN-News18 placed a call to a Dera Sacha Sauda official, who revealed that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers did in fact indulge in violence after the Dera chief was convicted in a rape case. The official also refused to say whether the devotees would gather in Rohtak, where Ram Rahim's quantum of sentence will be delivered. 

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Section 144 to continue in Ambala; schools closed in Kaithal, Panchkula

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Samaritans in Sirsa toil to feed army, police and media persons

    Throughout the day, a group of people serve snacks, tea, lassi and food to security and Army personnel on motorbikes, gypsy cars and tractors.People have also constructed a long wall called "Neki ki diwar" on the Dabwali road where locals keep items they do not need so that the needy could use them. Also, a "Roti Bank", which works on the principle of collecting food from do-gooders and distributing it among the poor, was launched here recently.

    Read full PTI report here.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Four more army columns deployed in Sirsa ahead of Dera chief's sentencing

    On Sunday, the number of army columns deployed in Sirsa went up to 12, from eight deployed on Saturday, an army official said. A flag march was also taken out by the army in Sirsa, the official said, adding that area domination patrol has been carried out and the situation is in control.

    IANS

  • 16:07 (IST)

    In self-styled godman's area, a separate monetary system
     
     
    In the town of Sirsa, home to the sprawling headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, shops owned by followers of the sect's flamboyant head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh run a separate monetary system to tender change to customers.
       
    Located in and around Dera premises, these shops have the word 'Sach' (truth) prefixed to their respective names and give out plastic 'coins' or tokens of Rs 10 and Rs five to customers if they are unable to tender change in Indian currency.
       
    These coins, engraved with the words 'Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa', can then be used by the customer to buy items at the 'Sach' shops later.
     
    Read more here

Load More

Haryana was on edge on Sunday, a day before the special CBI judge pronounces the sentence against the maverick Dera Sacha Sauda cult chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of raping his two women followers, in a Rohtak jail on Monday.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh will be flown to Rohtak district jail where he would pronounce the quantum of sentence against Singh, whose conviction on Friday saw his followers run riot in several places in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Ripples were also felt in Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The death toll in violence and arson that immediately followed the conviction of the flamboyant chief of the sect that has millions of followers in India and abroad, meanwhile, has risen to 38, state's Director General of Police BS Sandhu said.

Police have registered 52 cases in connection with the violence which left a trail of destruction, particularly in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, and arrested 926 people, Sandhu told a press conference in Chandigarh.

A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the jail where Singh has been lodged, Sandhu said.

The jail is located at Sunaria, on the outskirts of Rohtak city, which resembles a garrison town with security pickets all over the place.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had yesterday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements at the jail where the judge would sentence Singh in the 15-year-old case of sexual assault of two sadhvis.

Inspector General of Police (Rohtak range) Navdeep Virk, who is overseeing security arrangements in Rohtak, said there was a "complete clampdown" on dera centres known as (naam charcha ghar) and all its functionaries who could gather people for creating trouble have been put under detention in the state.

Sandhu, meanwhile said, Army was on standby in Rohtak to meet any eventuality.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons is already in place in Rohtak.

File image of violence in the aftermath of the Gurmeet Ram rahim Singh's verdict. Reuters

File image of violence in the aftermath of the Gurmeet Ram rahim Singh's verdict. Reuters

All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said in an official release.

Sandhu said curfew has been lifted from all places in Haryana barring Sirsa, where the sect is heaquartered. Sirsa district administration relaxed curfew for five hours in and around the dera headquarters this morning.

There have been no reports of violence from anywhere in Haryana and Punjab since yesterday.

Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except for the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said in New Delhi.

The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11:30 am on Tuesday. Internet lease lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said.

Security forces were on high alert in Haryana and strict vigil was being maintained in sensitive districts including Panchkula, Sirsa, Rohtak and Fatehabad, they said.

At many sensitive places in Punjab too, security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in sensitive areas.

Four rifles, including an AK-47, pistols and petrol bombs were among the weapons seized from the supporters of the sect.

Two cases of sedition have been registered against Dera followers, police said without giving much detail as they have to submit a report to the high court on Tuesday.

Under attack over the massive violence, the Haryana government had suspended Ashok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Panchkula, saying his "defective" prohibitory orders allowed the crowd build-up in the district.

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab and Haryana have started identifying movable and immovable assets of the cult on the directions of the high court, officials said.

Revenue officials of the two states are compiling details of properties and assets of the dera, a quasi-religious sect headed by Singh, who wields considerable political influence and instructs his followers which party to vote for during elections.

Banks have been asked to provide details of accounts of the dera.

"A list of the Dera's assets, incomes, bank accounts and properties is being prepared on a war footing," an official involved in the exercise in the twin states of Haryana and Punjab said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of the dera's properties and assets which can be attached in case it is found that they were responsible for property after Singh's conviction.

Sedition and attempt to murder charges have, meanwhile, been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security detail when he had arrived at the Panchkula CBI court on August 25.

"Sedition charge has been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel," Karambir Singh, Inspector, Panchkula Police (Sector-5), said today.

They have also been accused of attempt to murder, he added.

The seven securitymen accompanying Singh had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brough outside the Panchkula court complex on Friday after the special CBI court convicted him. A scuffle had broken out between them and Haryana police personnel.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 07:47 am | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 07:47 am


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores