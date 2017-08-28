You are here:
LIVE: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 20 years in jail in two rape cases; 10-yr sentences to run consecutively

IndiaFP StaffAug, 28 2017 19:19:16 IST
  • 19:19 (IST)

    Law and order situation will not be allowed to be disturbed: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Cell number 1997 of Rohtak prison new address of Dera chief for next 20 years

    NDTV reported that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in cell number 1997 of Rohtak Central prison as news broke that 10-year-jail sentences in two rape cases, and both sentences will run consecutively. This means that if the Dera chief fails to get some relief from higher courts, he will remain lodged in jail for the next 20 years. 

  • 19:03 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

    The CBI court has sentenced Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in each of two rape cases that he has been convicted for. The court, in an important demarcation, stated that the sentences will run consecutively and not concurrently. This makes the total punishment 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in jail. 

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh joins other 1388 males facing between 10 and 13 years of jail term in Haryana

    Ram Rahim Singh joins a growing number of rape convicts in Haryana jails, which throw some interesting statistics. 

    • Haryana has the second-highest number of convicts lodged in district jails
    • No dearth of peers for Baba in jail  as Haryana jails has 1,003 males convicted in the age group of 50 and above, according to 2015 data. 

    Read full article here

  • 18:51 (IST)

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Ram Rahim also fined Rs 15 lakh in each of two case; Rs 14 lack to be paid as compensation to 2 vitims

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Curfew continues in Moga, Mansa; internet services restored in Chandigarh

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Dera accounts to be attached

    No untoward incident was reported from Sirsa after the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted in a rape case, a senior Haryana government official said on Monday.

     
    Speaking to reporters here, IAS officer V Umashankar also said that the district authorities had ordered the attachment of the Sirsa-based Dera's accounts and compensation to those affected in the violence earlier could be given from these. 

  • 18:37 (IST)

    37,000 men deployed in Haryana; 4,000 man Punjab in wake of verdict on Dera chief

  • 18:37 (IST)

    BJP dubs Dera chief a 'thug', lauds Haryana government

    The BJP dubbed rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as a "thug" and said the Haryana government did a "commendable" job by producing him before court without any violence.

    "They should be punished like anything. They are indulging in thuggery and misguiding people by appearing to be a Dharmaguru which is the worst," BJP General Secretary and incharge of Haryana Anil Jain told reporters .

    Defending the Haryana government, Jain said that the causalities would have been much higher on Friday if the administration had not acted promptly.

    "First and foremost thing for the government and administration was to get him to surrender and to get him sentenced so that he goes to jail. That is what we maintained without any violence. After the verdict, retaliation was expected and the administration contained it within two-and-half hours. It was commendable," Jain said.

    "This man is having a sizeable number of supporters and to control them was not an easy task. The administration did a commendable job by getting him sentenced," he said.

  • 18:31 (IST)

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Why Dera Sacha Sauda draws followers?

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a convicted rapist and faces serious allegations in other henious crimes. However, no taint againnst the Love charger Baba is enough to deter thousands of his followers. What is it that has enamoured millions to the Baba's charm so much so that the blind devotion escapes the understanding of Lutyens' Delhi. 

    "In Punjab and Haryana, where caste divisions are deeply entrenched in society, Dera Sacha Sauda promises a caste-free society. The Dera chief has laid an emphasis on “equality and humility” which attracts people, particularly those from lower strata of society, to his sect. Moreover, the Dera offers subsidised food and medicine to those followers who come from underprivileged backgrounds. 

    Ram Rahim, during his time as Dera chief, has launched several public welfare projects, 104 of which are currently ongoing. The Dera has even won 13 Guinness Awards for de-addiction, ophthalmological, diabetes and cardiac clinics, tree-plantation and cleanliness drive. It has a 70,000-strong trained volunteer force for nationwide relief and rescue operations," News 18 reports. 

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Curfew to be imposed in Barnala

  • 18:09 (IST)

    CBI to push for stricter punishment against Ram Rahim Singh: NDTV

  • 18:08 (IST)

    "I am innocent," The godman in bling wept before the court

    The high-profile rape case verdict ended with high-drama in the courtroom, completely in contrast to the superhero image Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, portrays of hismself in his movies. 

    The Dera chief entered the court premises with folded hands and broke down into tears after the verdict was announced. The Dera chief dropped to the floor and held his chair to stop marshals from escorting him out of the courtroom. He reportedly pleaded with the judge to "please forgive him' at one point, while he blabbered on that he was innocent moments later. 

    The Dera chief eventually had to be dragged out of the court as he refused to leave the makeshift court premises, complaining of chest pain and high blood pressure. 

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Dera chief verdict: Even death penalty less, says DCW chief
     

    Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday welcomed the 10-year jail term handed out by a CBI court to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and said even death penalty was less in his case.

  • 17:56 (IST)

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Why did Ram Rahim get only 10 years in jail despite raping minors?

    The offence was committed before the stringent Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act came into existence. Therefore, fortunateky for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, he could not be tried under the new law, where the maximum sentence is life term, as it cannot be applied retrospectively.  

    The case against the Dera chief was filed in 2002 and he was booked under sections 375 and 376 of the IPC. The minimum punishment that could be awarded to Singh under these two sections was seven years and he got 10 in jail. 

    Read the full report here

  • 17:35 (IST)

    Victim's lawyer to approach HC for enhancement of punishment

    Utsav Singh Bains, lawyer for the victims, said he would seek a longer sentence and asked India's federal investigations bureau to investigate dozens more alleged cases of abuse.

    "We will file two appeals shortly. One for enhancement of the punishment and another for further investigation into the case," Bains told AFP by phone.

    "We believe there are at least 48 more victims who were sexually abused and who may have been killed or are too scared to come out and testify against Ram Rahim," Bains said.

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Congress party hails CBI court verdict on Ram Rahim

  • 17:25 (IST)

    We will identify the rioters and strict action will be taken against them: Special Commissioner, Haryana Police 

  • 17:19 (IST)

    In Pictures: 2 cars torched in Sirsa earlier today

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Forces were directed to practice restraint to minimise civilian casualties: IG Hisar

  • 17:18 (IST)

    We were fully prepared to tackle a Friday like situation: IG Hisar

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Capt Amarinder Singh meets Punjab governor after Dera chief verdict

  • 17:14 (IST)

    IG Hisar briefs press on security situation in Haryana

  • 17:13 (IST)

    Baba Ramdev hails CBI court verdict, says all are equal before law

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Army conducts flag march in Panchkula

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Dera supporters in tears over 'unjust' verdict for their 'Pitaji'

    Some of the devotees inside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa are in tears after hearing that Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. The environment inside the Dera is very silent and followers are in a state of trauma after the quantum of sentence was announced by CBI court.

    Raghu Insan (name changed), 29, a lecturer in a private college in Sirsa told 101reporters that while she respected the court order, she still feels that injustice has been done to their “guru”.

    "We will challenge this in High court and wait for the decision in favour of Pitaji," she said. She further said that every Dera supporter is sitting silent and they have nothing to do with the violence erupting outside the Dera. “The violence is caused by anti-social elements in the society and not by Dera supporters,” Insan added.

    Another supporter, a student who is still inside the Dera said, ”All the Dera supporters are sitting in one hall and no one is talking. Every activity has come to halt inside the Dera.” The student also said that the Army was plying people (supporters who were venturing out) in army vehicles and the situation remained very peaceful inside and outside the Dera.

    Report by Richa Sharma, 101Reporters

  • 17:03 (IST)

    20,000 to 25,000 Dera supporters still inside Sirsa HQ

    The Haryana police has appealed to Dera supporters, gathered inside the Sirsa headquarters to step out and return to their homes. The Haryana administration has assured the Dera followers of a safe passage through Haryana transport buses. The police is allowing private vehicles to come out of the headquarters too but only after thorough security checks.

    Many of those gathered are also from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Rajasthan. Even as many people have stepped out and have been ferried to their homes. However, 20,000 to 25,000 supporters are still inside the headquarters. 

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Internet services resumed in Chandigarh: CNN-News 18

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Verdict a setback to Dera chief but blind faith in godmen hard to end

    The Dera leader, said Amit Sehgal, a farmer, who lost his 20 acres of land to Singh’s sect, deliberately created an image of invincibility around himself and lived in his specially made Kali Goofa (Black Cave). Sehgal said he could enter the cave (read home) only once. The place resembled like the fabled Xanadu of Mandrake the Magician.

    "Turbo charged cars moved in top speed, doors opened like lightning, armed guards at regular interval changed swipe cards for further journey. I was driven in pitch dark tunnels lighting up from the friction of car tyres. And eventually, I was ushered into a room where he sat on the throne like Jabba the Hut (of Star Wars fame)."

    Read the full report here

  • 16:39 (IST)

    Who would be Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's successor?

    Who will succeed Gurmeet Ram Rahim? Will it be his son Jasmeet Singh, the so-called daughter Honeypreet Insaan, who is part of the coterie in the Sirsa ashram or a dark horse from the management which takes care of day-to-day affairs of the Dera?

    Insider sources in the Sirsa Dera told Firstpost that Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet, who is married to former Punjab Congress legislator Harminder Singh Jassi's daughter, has an advantage with the Dera chief having anointed him successor in 2007.

    Within the Dera, Jasmeet is called shehzada and is regarded as a good person. But for his appointment, Ram Rahim will have to break a convention which specifies succession outside the family.

    Read the full article here 

  • 16:33 (IST)

    This is just the beginning. Should have got life imprisonment: Anshul Chhatrapati, son of whistleblower journalist murdered in 2002

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and the slew of cases against self-styled godman

    Ram Rahim Singh’s problems are going to compound in weeks and months to come. He is accused in serious crime cases. Two such cases are of his alleged complicity in the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chatrapati, who ran a local newspaper in Sirsa called `Poora Sach.’Chatrapati was killed in October 2002 after he had published a series of reports on rape of a woman follower by the Dera chief.

    Ram Rahim Singh is a suspect in the murder of Ranjit Singh, which is being investigated by the CBI. Singh too was murdered in 2002. In both these cases trial is in advance stage.

    Then there is a case of disappearance of a Dera manager named Fakir Chand. Another case against him is of forcing some sewadars in Dera to undergo castration. Now that Ram Rahim is in jail, there is a possibility that more eyewitnesses may come forward to testify against him in the ongoing cases. 

  • 16:22 (IST)

    No reports from violence so far since quantum of sentence announced; Dera supporters being ferried out of Sirsa HQ

  • 16:21 (IST)

    All phone lines at Dera headquarters cut: CNN-News 18

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Army conducts flag march in Sirsa 

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Meet the judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief 

    Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh on Monday handed out 10 years to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

    The judge was flown in especially for the sentencing wherein his chopper was made to land inside the jail premises. But this is not the judge’s first brush with fame. 

    In September last year, Jagdeep Singh was hailed as a Good Samaritan when he saved the lives of four people who had been seriously injured in a road accident.


    Singh hails from Haryana and was designated as the judge of the CBI special court last year. 

    Read the full article here

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh's bizarre behaviour post verdict: Dera chief refuses to leave court claims seeks a blood pressure check

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Ram Rahim complains of chest pain; medical examination underway

    After breaking down in tears and refusing to leave the court premises, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has now reportedly complained of chest pain. Medical tests are already underway and if the Dera chief is declared fit, he will be handed the prison uniform and taken to the cell allocated to him. 

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's lawyers say court lenient because Dera chief is a social worker 

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar calls emergency meeting after Dera chief sentenced to prison

  • 15:59 (IST)

    CBI court directs authorities to treat Ram Rahim as an 'ordinary' convict

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Punjab CM says people must accept court order, appeals for peace from Dera followers

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being forcefully removed from courtroom

    Apparently, the Dera chief broke down after hearing the verdict and wept as he dropped down to the floor. He had to be forcefully removed from the court as the Dera chief refused to accompany the cops escorting him for medical checkups and further formalities. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Ram Rahim to move HC challenging 10 years jail term

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh breaks down in tears after verdict, refuses to leave court

  • 15:42 (IST)

    After Ram rahim verdict, Captain Amarinder SIngh says normalcy in Punjab

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Ram Rahim to be sent for medical examination 

Haryana was on edge on Sunday, a day before the special CBI judge pronounces the sentence against the maverick Dera Sacha Sauda cult chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of raping his two women followers, in a Rohtak jail on Monday.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh will be flown to Rohtak district jail where he would pronounce the quantum of sentence against Singh, whose conviction on Friday saw his followers run riot in several places in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Ripples were also felt in Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The death toll in violence and arson that immediately followed the conviction of the flamboyant chief of the sect that has millions of followers in India and abroad, meanwhile, has risen to 38, state's Director General of Police BS Sandhu said.

Police have registered 52 cases in connection with the violence which left a trail of destruction, particularly in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, and arrested 926 people, Sandhu told a press conference in Chandigarh.

A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the jail where Singh has been lodged, Sandhu said.

The jail is located at Sunaria, on the outskirts of Rohtak city, which resembles a garrison town with security pickets all over the place.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had yesterday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements at the jail where the judge would sentence Singh in the 15-year-old case of sexual assault of two sadhvis.

Inspector General of Police (Rohtak range) Navdeep Virk, who is overseeing security arrangements in Rohtak, said there was a "complete clampdown" on dera centres known as (naam charcha ghar) and all its functionaries who could gather people for creating trouble have been put under detention in the state.

Sandhu, meanwhile said, Army was on standby in Rohtak to meet any eventuality.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons is already in place in Rohtak.

File image of violence in the aftermath of the Gurmeet Ram rahim Singh's verdict. Reuters

File image of violence in the aftermath of the Gurmeet Ram rahim Singh's verdict. Reuters

All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said in an official release.

Sandhu said curfew has been lifted from all places in Haryana barring Sirsa, where the sect is heaquartered. Sirsa district administration relaxed curfew for five hours in and around the dera headquarters this morning.

There have been no reports of violence from anywhere in Haryana and Punjab since yesterday.

Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except for the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said in New Delhi.

The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11:30 am on Tuesday. Internet lease lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said.

Security forces were on high alert in Haryana and strict vigil was being maintained in sensitive districts including Panchkula, Sirsa, Rohtak and Fatehabad, they said.

At many sensitive places in Punjab too, security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in sensitive areas.

Four rifles, including an AK-47, pistols and petrol bombs were among the weapons seized from the supporters of the sect.

Two cases of sedition have been registered against Dera followers, police said without giving much detail as they have to submit a report to the high court on Tuesday.

Under attack over the massive violence, the Haryana government had suspended Ashok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Panchkula, saying his "defective" prohibitory orders allowed the crowd build-up in the district.

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab and Haryana have started identifying movable and immovable assets of the cult on the directions of the high court, officials said.

Revenue officials of the two states are compiling details of properties and assets of the dera, a quasi-religious sect headed by Singh, who wields considerable political influence and instructs his followers which party to vote for during elections.

Banks have been asked to provide details of accounts of the dera.

"A list of the Dera's assets, incomes, bank accounts and properties is being prepared on a war footing," an official involved in the exercise in the twin states of Haryana and Punjab said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of the dera's properties and assets which can be attached in case it is found that they were responsible for property after Singh's conviction.

Sedition and attempt to murder charges have, meanwhile, been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security detail when he had arrived at the Panchkula CBI court on August 25.

"Sedition charge has been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel," Karambir Singh, Inspector, Panchkula Police (Sector-5), said today.

They have also been accused of attempt to murder, he added.

The seven securitymen accompanying Singh had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brough outside the Panchkula court complex on Friday after the special CBI court convicted him. A scuffle had broken out between them and Haryana police personnel.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 07:01 pm | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 07:19 pm


