LIVE: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10 years in jail; Dera chief to appeal in HC against ruling

IndiaFP StaffAug, 28 2017 16:45:09 IST
LIVE: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10 years in jail; Dera chief to appeal in HC against ruling

  • Verdict a setback to Dera chief but blind faith in godmen hard to end

    The Dera leader, said Amit Sehgal, a farmer, who lost his 20 acres of land to Singh’s sect, deliberately created an image of invincibility around himself and lived in his specially made Kali Goofa (Black Cave). Sehgal said he could enter the cave (read home) only once. The place resembled like the fabled Xanadu of Mandrake the Magician.

    "Turbo charged cars moved in top speed, doors opened like lightning, armed guards at regular interval changed swipe cards for further journey. I was driven in pitch dark tunnels lighting up from the friction of car tyres. And eventually, I was ushered into a room where he sat on the throne like Jabba the Hut (of Star Wars fame)."

    Read the full report here

  • 16:39 (IST)

    Who would be Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's successor?

    Who will succeed Gurmeet Ram Rahim? Will it be his son Jasmeet Singh, the so-called daughter Honeypreet Insaan, who is part of the coterie in the Sirsa ashram or a dark horse from the management which takes care of day-to-day affairs of the Dera?

    Insider sources in the Sirsa Dera told Firstpost that Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet, who is married to former Punjab Congress legislator Harminder Singh Jassi's daughter, has an advantage with the Dera chief having anointed him successor in 2007.

    Within the Dera, Jasmeet is called shehzada and is regarded as a good person. But for his appointment, Ram Rahim will have to break a convention which specifies succession outside the family.

    Read the full article here 

  • 16:33 (IST)

    This is just the beginning. Should have got life imprisonment: Anshul Chhatrapati, son of whistleblower journalist murdered in 2002

  • Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and the slew of cases against self-styled godman

    Ram Rahim Singh’s problems are going to compound in weeks and months to come. He is accused in serious crime cases. Two such cases are of his alleged complicity in the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chatrapati, who ran a local newspaper in Sirsa called `Poora Sach.’Chatrapati was killed in October 2002 after he had published a series of reports on rape of a woman follower by the Dera chief.

    Ram Rahim Singh is a suspect in the murder of Ranjit Singh, which is being investigated by the CBI. Singh too was murdered in 2002. In both these cases trial is in advance stage.

    Then there is a case of disappearance of a Dera manager named Fakir Chand. Another case against him is of forcing some sewadars in Dera to undergo castration. Now that Ram Rahim is in jail, there is a possibility that more eyewitnesses may come forward to testify against him in the ongoing cases. 

  • 16:22 (IST)

    No reports from violence so far since quantum of sentence announced; Dera supporters being ferried out of Sirsa HQ

  • 16:21 (IST)

    All phone lines at Dera headquarters cut: CNN-News 18

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Army conducts flag march in Sirsa 

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Meet the judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief 

    Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh on Monday handed out 10 years to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

    The judge was flown in especially for the sentencing wherein his chopper was made to land inside the jail premises. But this is not the judge’s first brush with fame. 

    In September last year, Jagdeep Singh was hailed as a Good Samaritan when he saved the lives of four people who had been seriously injured in a road accident.


    Singh hails from Haryana and was designated as the judge of the CBI special court last year. 

    Read the full article here

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh's bizarre behaviour post verdict: Dera chief refuses to leave court claims seeks a blood pressure check

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Ram Rahim complains of chest pain; medical examination underway

    After breaking down in tears and refusing to leave the court premises, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has now reportedly complained of chest pain. Medical tests are already underway and if the Dera chief is declared fit, he will be handed the prison uniform and taken to the cell allocated to him. 

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's lawyers say court lenient because Dera chief is a social worker 

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar calls emergency meeting after Dera chief sentenced to prison

  • 15:59 (IST)

    CBI court directs authorities to treat Ram Rahim as an 'ordinary' convict

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Punjab CM says people must accept court order, appeals for peace from Dera followers

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being forcefully removed from courtroom

    Apparently, the Dera chief broke down after hearing the verdict and wept as he dropped down to the floor. He had to be forcefully removed from the court as the Dera chief refused to accompany the cops escorting him for medical checkups and further formalities. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Ram Rahim to move HC challenging 10 years jail term

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Ram Rahim Singh breaks down in tears after verdict, refuses to leave court

  • 15:42 (IST)

    After Ram rahim verdict, Captain Amarinder SIngh says normalcy in Punjab

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Ram Rahim to be sent for medical examination 

  • 15:37 (IST)

    10 years for Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 10 year in jail for rape case

  • 15:28 (IST)

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Violence in Sirsa

    Just moments before the quantum of punishment will be out, violence has broken out in Sirsa. NDTV is reporting that two vehicles have been set on fire by Dera supporters.  

    Meanwhile, Haryana Police will file a status report on the violence, reports India Today. 

  • 15:21 (IST)

    Curfew imposed in Punjab's Moga moments before Ram Rahim sentencing

  • 15:18 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh holds emergency meeting 

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Sentence to be out shortly

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim breaks down in court as the quantum of punishment is being read out

  • 15:03 (IST)

    CBI seeks 10-year sentence for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Ram Rahim a social worker, says defence; seeks lenient punishment

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Gurugram Police tightens security 

  • 14:45 (IST)

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Proceedings begin, each side alloted 10 minutes each to present case 

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Proceeding begins

    News18 reports that the hearing has begun. Counsels from both sides are already present in the makeshift court inside Rohtak jail. 

  • 14:25 (IST)

    CBI judge Jagdeep Singh reaches Rohtak jail

  • 14:23 (IST)

    CBI judge reaches court premises

     CBI Special Court judge Jagdeep Singh has arrived in a chopper. He will reach the special court inside the jail premises in a few minutes.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Head of Sonaria gaon says they are ready to defend village

    "Our village will stand like a wall; if Dera supporters come near the jail. Even if the administration fails, we will not let Dera supporters come near our village. We don't know who this Baba is." Prakash Budhwar told News18.

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Youth brigades triggered violence?

    The Indian Express quoted a senior Punjab Police official saying that a’youth brigade’ was formed several days before the 25 August verdict to trigger violence in Punjab if the judgment goes against Dera Sacha Sauda chief. 

  • 14:06 (IST)

    Media being barred from entering premises

    Except media, other people are not allowed near the jail premises. Nevertheless, the media is stopped 1.5 kiolmetres away from the jail. So, not much of a hullabaloo. Additionally, mobile internet has also been banned. 

    101 reporters

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's counsel reach court

    SK Garg Narwana, the counsel of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh arrived at the Sunaria jail along with six other lawyers. They have reached the destination by road with police security.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim's lawyer reaches court

  • How Babas run Ponzi schemes with selfish politicians, foolish bhakts

    In India, Baba-dom is like a ponzi scheme. It thrives on the simple formula of everybody trying to benefit at the cost of others down the multi-level chain. Babas benefit from the fear, superstition and blind faith of the followers, disciples benefit from the influence and power of the Baba, and politicians, the ones expected to stop this rotten chain, benefit from it by using the Baba and his captive base for electoral gains.

    Read full article here

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Villagers near Dera HQ arm themselves with bricks and sticks to take on violent premis

    Fearing violence after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing in a rape case on Monday, a village close to the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters readied itself to face angry followers with a stockpile of stones, sticks, bricks and iron rods.

    PTI reported that villagers in Shahpur Beghu, 500 metres from the sprawling headquarters of the Dera, said they were fully prepared to face violent followers of the self-styled godman who was convicted of rape on 25 August.

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Dera chief complains of uneasiness

    Just hours before the sentencing, Dera, a diabetic, has complained of uneasiness, News18 reported. According to the report, vivil surgeon Deepa has gone into Rohtak jail premises followed by an ambulance.

  • 13:22 (IST)

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Multi layered security arrangements in Rohtak, says SP

  • 13:11 (IST)

    High alert in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of Ram Rahim's sentencing
     

    An alert has been sounded in all districts of western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday.

    A police spokesman said on Monday that directives have been issued to all concerned district police chiefs to ensure that there was no breach in law and order and peace was maintained in the region.

    The Senior Superintendents of Police in these districts have also been given a free hand in promulgating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in case they felt the situation on the ground demanded it, the official added.

    IANS

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Honeypreet was not allowed to be with Ram Rahim after conviction, says journalist

  • Liberal atmosphere, equality reason behind increasing number of followers

    The Dera also insisted the followers to change their surnames to 'insan'. It was seen as a rule devised to spread across the message that the 'Dera' was more respectful of humanity than any other quality. No wonder then that the Dera had a substantial following among the people from the lower rungs of the much abhorred caste hierarchy. Apart from a liberal atmosphere, the Dera also seemed to have the promise of a new social status to its followers.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    East Delhi police says it is ready for any eventuality

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Recap: Haryana govt fires deputy advocate-general spotted carrying Ram Rahim's suitcase at CBI court

    Gurdas Singh Salwara, who was captured on camera carrying a suit case that belonged to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after his conviction in a rape case on Friday, was sacked a day later, according to media reports.

Haryana was on edge on Sunday, a day before the special CBI judge pronounces the sentence against the maverick Dera Sacha Sauda cult chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of raping his two women followers, in a Rohtak jail on Monday.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh will be flown to Rohtak district jail where he would pronounce the quantum of sentence against Singh, whose conviction on Friday saw his followers run riot in several places in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Ripples were also felt in Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The death toll in violence and arson that immediately followed the conviction of the flamboyant chief of the sect that has millions of followers in India and abroad, meanwhile, has risen to 38, state's Director General of Police BS Sandhu said.

Police have registered 52 cases in connection with the violence which left a trail of destruction, particularly in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, and arrested 926 people, Sandhu told a press conference in Chandigarh.

A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the jail where Singh has been lodged, Sandhu said.

The jail is located at Sunaria, on the outskirts of Rohtak city, which resembles a garrison town with security pickets all over the place.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had yesterday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements at the jail where the judge would sentence Singh in the 15-year-old case of sexual assault of two sadhvis.

Inspector General of Police (Rohtak range) Navdeep Virk, who is overseeing security arrangements in Rohtak, said there was a "complete clampdown" on dera centres known as (naam charcha ghar) and all its functionaries who could gather people for creating trouble have been put under detention in the state.

Sandhu, meanwhile said, Army was on standby in Rohtak to meet any eventuality.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons is already in place in Rohtak.

File image of violence in the aftermath of the Gurmeet Ram rahim Singh's verdict. Reuters

File image of violence in the aftermath of the Gurmeet Ram rahim Singh's verdict. Reuters

All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said in an official release.

Sandhu said curfew has been lifted from all places in Haryana barring Sirsa, where the sect is heaquartered. Sirsa district administration relaxed curfew for five hours in and around the dera headquarters this morning.

There have been no reports of violence from anywhere in Haryana and Punjab since yesterday.

Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except for the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said in New Delhi.

The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11:30 am on Tuesday. Internet lease lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said.

Security forces were on high alert in Haryana and strict vigil was being maintained in sensitive districts including Panchkula, Sirsa, Rohtak and Fatehabad, they said.

At many sensitive places in Punjab too, security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in sensitive areas.

Four rifles, including an AK-47, pistols and petrol bombs were among the weapons seized from the supporters of the sect.

Two cases of sedition have been registered against Dera followers, police said without giving much detail as they have to submit a report to the high court on Tuesday.

Under attack over the massive violence, the Haryana government had suspended Ashok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Panchkula, saying his "defective" prohibitory orders allowed the crowd build-up in the district.

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab and Haryana have started identifying movable and immovable assets of the cult on the directions of the high court, officials said.

Revenue officials of the two states are compiling details of properties and assets of the dera, a quasi-religious sect headed by Singh, who wields considerable political influence and instructs his followers which party to vote for during elections.

Banks have been asked to provide details of accounts of the dera.

"A list of the Dera's assets, incomes, bank accounts and properties is being prepared on a war footing," an official involved in the exercise in the twin states of Haryana and Punjab said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of the dera's properties and assets which can be attached in case it is found that they were responsible for property after Singh's conviction.

Sedition and attempt to murder charges have, meanwhile, been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security detail when he had arrived at the Panchkula CBI court on August 25.

"Sedition charge has been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel," Karambir Singh, Inspector, Panchkula Police (Sector-5), said today.

They have also been accused of attempt to murder, he added.

The seven securitymen accompanying Singh had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brough outside the Panchkula court complex on Friday after the special CBI court convicted him. A scuffle had broken out between them and Haryana police personnel.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 03:57 pm | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 04:45 pm


