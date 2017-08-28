You are here:
Ram Rahim Singh sentenced 20-year jail term in rape cases: Triumphant twitterati welcomes punishment, asks for more

IndiaFP StaffAug, 28 2017 19:18:46 IST

As the judge pronounced the quantum of sentence to a teary-eyed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh inside the Rohtak's Sonaria jail on Monday afternoon, a collective sense of catharsis exploded through social media with people expressing their views ranging from satisfaction to triumph.

In the course of four days, especially after experiencing the violence wrecked by followers of Ram Rahim in north India on Friday, people were particularly merciless in their reactions with some even going as far as describing the punishment “not enough” for the crime which the self-styled 'godman' has committed.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was on Friday pronounced guilty by the special CBI judge of raping two women from his Dera for over three to four years. An episode of incessant violence took place in parts of Haryana, Punjab and the National Capital Region following the verdict claiming lives of at least 38 people. The unexpected number of high death toll after the verdict amplified the anger among the people, which on Monday erupted on Twitter and other social media platforms following the sentencing of 20-year rigorous punishment.

People were also miffed at the alleged "VIP" treatment that Ram Rahim received throughout this four days in the custody, and hoped that he would be treated like any other prisoner in jail after his sentencing.

Surprisingly, not a single political leader reacted on the sentencing, which was pointed out by the Twitterati.

According to some media reports, during the course of his sentencing, Ram Rahim Singh was rapped by the jail warden for weeping and sitting on court's floor which gave Twitter users more fodder to mock him.

