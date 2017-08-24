Ram Rahim Singh rape case hearing: HRTC suspends bus services to Punjab and Haryana

Shimla: A day before the judgement of a special court in a sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the HRTC Thursday suspended its bus services to Punjab and Haryana.

Nearly 200 routes would be affected, and the decision to resume bus services would be taken after reviewing the situation, Himachal Pradesh transport minister GS Bali said.

"The decision has been taken keeping in view the safety of passengers, and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC) Haridwar and Dehradun bound buses via Chandigarh and Panchkula would also be affected," he said.

Some buses would be diverted via Ropar through safer routes and some light vehicles would be kept on standby to meet any emergency, the minister said.

Bali said the HRTC would run the 'mudrika bus service' in far-flung areas, and luxury buses would ply on long distance routes at ordinary fares. The HRTC would get the buses on lease and these would arrive next month, he said.