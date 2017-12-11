You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ram Rahim Singh case: Dera Sacha Sauda chief's counsel deposits Rs 30 lakh fine with special CBI court

IndiaPTIDec, 11 2017 21:46:57 IST


Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's counsel has deposited Rs 30 lakh as fine with the special CBI court in Panchkula which had imposed the fine on the sect head convicted in two rape cases.

File image of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Getty images

File image of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Getty Images

"A sum of Rs 30 lakh has been deposited with the special CBI court on Saturday," Dera chief's counsel, Vishal Garg Narwana, told PTI over the phone on Monday.

The fine was paid in the shape of a demand draft, he said.

In October, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had admitted the plea filed by the Dera chief challenging his 20-year sentence in two rape cases.

The HC had directed Ram Rahim's counsel to deposit Rs 30 lakh as fine, which was imposed by the special CBI court on Ram Rahim, within two months.

The jailed Dera chief had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 25 September, challenging the order of the special CBI Court of Panchkula which had sentenced him to 20-year-imprisonment for raping two disciples.


Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court on 25 August, after which violence and arson erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts which left 41 people dead and scores injured.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.


Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 09:46 pm | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 09:46 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores